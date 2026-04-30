Britney Spears Officially Charged With DUI After Checking Herself Into Rehab — As Troubled Singer Faces 'Possible Jail Time'
April 30 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Britney Spears has officially been charged with DUI, RadarOnline.com can report, nearly two months after being arrested in Ventura County, California.
The pop star was busted on March 4, and soon after, checked into a rehab center, where she reportedly had been struggling with the side effects of going cold turkey.
Britney Needs Help
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, California Highway Patrol officers pulled the 44-year-old over in Ventura after she was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed. Spears is expected to appear in court on May 4, after being charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI.
In a statement at the time, her rep called for "help and support during this difficult time."
"This was an unfortunate and inexcusable incident," Cade Hudson previously said. "Britney will take the right steps, comply with the law, and we hope this marks the start of long-overdue change in her life.
In and Out of Rehab
Spears has already spearheaded that change, checking herself into a rehab treatment facility.
"She realizes she hit rock bottom, and she knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge," a source said. She reportedly checked out on Wednesday, April 29.
In the end, entering rehab "was her own choice," added the insider. "This isn't about one substance in particular. It has a dual purpose. This is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her."
And so far, so good.
"Brit hasn't let a drop of alcohol past her lips ever since she got busted," revealed the source. "It's quite the lifestyle change, because she had been drowning her sorrows night after night."
Previous Addiction Struggles
Spears has had issues with alcohol and drugs, especially Adderall, for years. The performer showed bizarre behavior in public amid her struggles with addiction and undisclosed mental illness following her divorce from Kevin Federline.
In 2007, she decided to shave her head at a California hair salon before attacking a photographer's car using an umbrella.
The Criminal songstress was also placed on a 72-hour mental lockdown after she locked herself in a room with one of her children. Police said she appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance," and she was immediately put on 5150 hold for evaluation.
Another Hit-and-Run
That same year, she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles. This led to her facing four misdemeanor charges and a jail sentence.
She ended up paying the vehicle owner for damages, which led to the charges against her being dropped. A jury acquitted her of a charge of driving without a California license.
After the hit-and-run ordeal, Spears lost custody of her two sons, whom she shares with Kevin Federline. The loss of custody came after mounting concerns about her alleged abuse of alcohol and substances and some worrisome public incidents.