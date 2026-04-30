Britney Spears Officially Charged With DUI After Checking Herself Into Rehab — As Troubled Singer Faces 'Possible Jail Time'

Spears has already spearheaded that change, checking herself into a rehab treatment facility.

"She realizes she hit rock bottom, and she knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge," a source said. She reportedly checked out on Wednesday, April 29.

In the end, entering rehab "was her own choice," added the insider. "This isn't about one substance in particular. It has a dual purpose. This is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her."

And so far, so good.

"Brit hasn't let a drop of alcohol past her lips ever since she got busted," revealed the source. "It's quite the lifestyle change, because she had been drowning her sorrows night after night."