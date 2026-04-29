Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Boozy Britney Bounces Back — Car-Crash Singer Spears Goes Cold Turkey in Rehab After DUI Arrest… And Why It’s Not Proving Easy

Britney Spears has checked into rehab after DUI arrest as her recovery brings serious struggles and setbacks.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has checked into rehab after DUI arrest as her recovery brings serious struggles and setbacks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 29 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Troubled pop superstar Britney Spears has ditched booze ahead of her DUI trial – but a source told RadarOnline.com the Toxic singer is seriously struggling with the side effects of going cold turkey.

"She's very shaky and light-headed," claims the insider. "Plus, she's feeling disoriented and anxious because she doesn't have a way to numb the stress of her life anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

Spears Arrest Sparks Major Life Change

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Britney Spears' representative called her DUI incident 'completely inexcusable' and said she would take steps to improve.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' representative called her DUI incident 'completely inexcusable' and said she would take steps to improve.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, California Highway Patrol officers pulled the 44-year-old over on March 4 in Ventura after she was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

In a statement, her rep described the "unfortunate incident" as "completely inexcusable" and vowed Spears was going to "take the right steps" to alter her life for the better.

"Brit hasn't let a drop of alcohol past her lips ever since she got busted," revealed the source. "It's quite the lifestyle change, because she had been drowning her sorrows night after night."

Now set to appear before a judge on May 4, the Circus songstress is getting much-needed support from sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Spears, 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Reunites With Sons On Yacht

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Britney is receiving support from sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Spears as she prepares for her May 4 court appearance.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

Sources said Britney is receiving support from sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Spears as she prepares for her May 4 court appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

On March 29, Britney shared a video of herself and the boys – whose dad is ex-husband Kevin Federline – spending time together aboard a yacht.

"They're keeping a watchful eye," confirmed the insider. "Jayden's even moved his stuff into her home. She needs him by her side right now."

It was less than four years ago that Britney's children refused to see their mom for months – and even skipped out on the entertainer's wedding to now-ex Sam Asghari – following the end of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Back then, the Gimme More performer claimed she couldn't "drink a lot" and didn't "even really like alcohol" after not being allowed to imbibe while under the strict care of dad Jamie Spears.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Refuses Rehab Despite Fears

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Hoda Kotb has been eyeing a 'Today' show return after filling in for Savannah Guthrie during difficult time.

EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb Pines for 'Today' Return — Host 'Gagging' to Return to Flagship Show After Filling in For Distraught Pal Savannah Guthrie

Photo of Donald Trump and McDonald's burger meal

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Ordered Not to Serve McDonald's to King Charles Under Any Circumstances' Due to Monarch's 'Utter Hatred' of Fast Food

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Britney's sons with Kevin Federline are allegedly keeping a close watch on her during her struggle with quitting alcohol.
Source: KPH / ZOJ / GDauriac / WENN.com / MEGA

Britney's sons with Kevin Federline are allegedly keeping a close watch on her during her struggle with quitting alcohol.

"Britney is the quintessential all-or-nothing character – she doesn't know the meaning of half measures," shared another source.

The pop princess previously spoke about feeling traumatized by a three-month rehab stint her father allegedly forced her into in 2018, claiming she was locked up, prescribed lithium, and unable to go outside or bathe in private.

"She's terrified of being taken from her home again," noted the source. "To avoid that, Britney's willing to put herself through the hell of going cold turkey."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.