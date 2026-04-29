EXCLUSIVE: Boozy Britney Bounces Back — Car-Crash Singer Spears Goes Cold Turkey in Rehab After DUI Arrest… And Why It’s Not Proving Easy
April 29 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Troubled pop superstar Britney Spears has ditched booze ahead of her DUI trial – but a source told RadarOnline.com the Toxic singer is seriously struggling with the side effects of going cold turkey.
"She's very shaky and light-headed," claims the insider. "Plus, she's feeling disoriented and anxious because she doesn't have a way to numb the stress of her life anymore."
Spears Arrest Sparks Major Life Change
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, California Highway Patrol officers pulled the 44-year-old over on March 4 in Ventura after she was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed.
In a statement, her rep described the "unfortunate incident" as "completely inexcusable" and vowed Spears was going to "take the right steps" to alter her life for the better.
"Brit hasn't let a drop of alcohol past her lips ever since she got busted," revealed the source. "It's quite the lifestyle change, because she had been drowning her sorrows night after night."
Now set to appear before a judge on May 4, the Circus songstress is getting much-needed support from sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Spears, 19.
Britney Reunites With Sons On Yacht
On March 29, Britney shared a video of herself and the boys – whose dad is ex-husband Kevin Federline – spending time together aboard a yacht.
"They're keeping a watchful eye," confirmed the insider. "Jayden's even moved his stuff into her home. She needs him by her side right now."
It was less than four years ago that Britney's children refused to see their mom for months – and even skipped out on the entertainer's wedding to now-ex Sam Asghari – following the end of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.
Back then, the Gimme More performer claimed she couldn't "drink a lot" and didn't "even really like alcohol" after not being allowed to imbibe while under the strict care of dad Jamie Spears.
Britney Refuses Rehab Despite Fears
"Britney is the quintessential all-or-nothing character – she doesn't know the meaning of half measures," shared another source.
The pop princess previously spoke about feeling traumatized by a three-month rehab stint her father allegedly forced her into in 2018, claiming she was locked up, prescribed lithium, and unable to go outside or bathe in private.
"She's terrified of being taken from her home again," noted the source. "To avoid that, Britney's willing to put herself through the hell of going cold turkey."