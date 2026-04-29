EXCLUSIVE: Boozy Britney Bounces Back — Car-Crash Singer Spears Goes Cold Turkey in Rehab After DUI Arrest… And Why It’s Not Proving Easy

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, California Highway Patrol officers pulled the 44-year-old over on March 4 in Ventura after she was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

In a statement, her rep described the "unfortunate incident" as "completely inexcusable" and vowed Spears was going to "take the right steps" to alter her life for the better.

"Brit hasn't let a drop of alcohol past her lips ever since she got busted," revealed the source. "It's quite the lifestyle change, because she had been drowning her sorrows night after night."

Now set to appear before a judge on May 4, the Circus songstress is getting much-needed support from sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Spears, 19.