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Home > News > Breaking News

Britney Spears Avoids Prison Time as Troubled Pop Star Pleads Guilty to DUI Just 2 Months Following Her Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has had her day in court after her DUI arrest.

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May 4 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears has pleaded guilty to DUI charges, RadarOnline.com can report, stemming from her arrest last month after she was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers on a Southern California freeway.

Under the terms of her guilty plea, Spears will be able to avoid jail time – as long as she doesn't do it again.

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The Terms of Britney Spears' Plea

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Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

The singer pleaded guilty as part of a deal to avoid time behind bars.

Spears was not required to attend Monday's hearing in person, as her charge was a misdemeanor. Her attorney, on her behalf, agreed to what is referred to as California's "wet reckless" law.

The deal, offered by Ventura County prosecutors, typically applies to defendants without a prior DUI history and a low blood-alcohol level in an incident that does not involve a crash or injury.

"This law allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs," prosecutors said in a statement. "This type of resolution is common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program.

"Under that offer, a defendant is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees."

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'Unfortunate and Inexcusable Incident'

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

She was arrested on March 4.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, California Highway Patrol officers pulled the 44-year-old over in Ventura after she was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed. Spears is expected to appear in court on May 4, after being charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI.

In a statement at the time, her rep called for "help and support during this difficult time."

"This was an unfortunate and inexcusable incident," Cade Hudson previously said. "Britney will take the right steps, comply with the law, and we hope this marks the start of long-overdue change in her life.

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Britney Spears Entered Rehab

britney spears
Source: mega

The singer entered a rehab program.

Spears has already spearheaded that change, checking herself into a rehab treatment facility.

"She realizes she hit rock bottom, and she knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge," a source said. She reportedly checked out on Wednesday, April 29.

In the end, entering rehab "was her own choice," added the insider. "This isn't about one substance in particular. It has a dual purpose. This is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her."

And so far, so good.

"Brit hasn't let a drop of alcohol past her lips ever since she got busted," revealed the source. "It's quite the lifestyle change, because she had been drowning her sorrows night after night."

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britney spears, kevin federline
Source: mega

She has struggled with addiction in the past, having an especially hard time after her divorce from Kevin Federline.

Spears has had issues with alcohol and drugs, especially Adderall, for years. The performer showed bizarre behavior in public amid her struggles with addiction and undisclosed mental illness following her divorce from Kevin Federline.

In 2007, she decided to shave her head at a California hair salon before attacking a photographer's car using an umbrella.

That same year, she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles. This led to her facing four misdemeanor charges and a jail sentence.

She ended up paying the vehicle owner for damages, which led to the charges against her being dropped. A jury acquitted her of a charge of driving without a California license.

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