Britney Spears Avoids Prison Time as Troubled Pop Star Pleads Guilty to DUI Just 2 Months Following Her Arrest

Spears was not required to attend Monday's hearing in person, as her charge was a misdemeanor. Her attorney, on her behalf, agreed to what is referred to as California's "wet reckless" law.

The deal, offered by Ventura County prosecutors, typically applies to defendants without a prior DUI history and a low blood-alcohol level in an incident that does not involve a crash or injury.

"This law allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs," prosecutors said in a statement. "This type of resolution is common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program.

"Under that offer, a defendant is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees."