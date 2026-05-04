'Piece of Garbage': Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash Over 'Distasteful' Resurfaced Rudy Giuliani Joke After Ex-Mayor is Hospitalized in 'Critical Condition'
May 4 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel is under fire again for lashing out at a Republican, RadarOnline.com can report.
This time, the beleaguered talk show host is facing backlash after targeting Rudy Giuliani – just days before the former mayor was hospitalized in "critical condition".
Jimmy Kimmel and Rudy Guiliani's Fiery Exchange
Calls for Kimmel to be fired exploded once again last week, after the comedian made a joke that Melania Trump had the "glow of an expectant widow" shortly before Donald Trump faced yet another assassination attempt.
Among those leading the charge was Giuliani, who called Kimmel "one of the most distasteful human beings in this country," adding, "This is supposed to be a comedian… He's also like an incompetent jacka--."
Kimmel took the bait and fired back at the former two-time mayor on his show.
"So last night, 'America’s mayor', Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me," Kimmel said, before playing a clip from Giuliani's podcast.
Kimmel continued, rattling of a resume of Giuliani's ridiculed past: "I have to say, it's confusing to be called an incompetent jacka-- by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a dildo store, who doesn't seem to have any understanding of when videos are running and when they aren’t, and has a gallon of squid ink dribbling off the top of his head."
"Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?" he asked.
Rudy Guiliani Hospitalized
Giuliani, 81, was rushed to a Florida hospital on Sunday after suffering from an undisclosed illness, and MAGA supporters took aim at Kimmel for what they called another poorly-timed quip.
"Jesus, Jimmy. Get a f--king grip already," one person commented on X. "What's the diff between him and any other hater? Hate is hate. How can you preach anti-hate when all you do is hate?"
Another person blasted, "The only reason he makes these tasteless and demonic remarks is to get people to watch him. Like clickbait. He isn't funny....has no talent...so, this is what he resorts to....the Suits know this, so encourage these awful remarks."
A third person stated flatly, "Jimmy Kimmel is a piece of garbage," as a fourth added, "Kimmel is a sanctimonious a--hole. Time to end the show. I'm done with anything ABC/Disney until you do."
'Prayers' for America's Mayor
Giuliani's spokesman Ted Goodman confirmed his boss had been hospitalized in a statement: "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor — Rudy Giuliani."
Giuliani held a livestream on his Facebook page on Friday night where he could be heard coughing.
As it started he said: "My voice is a little under the weather so I won't be able to speak as loudly as I usually do."
Giuliani's Past and Pardons
Giuliani earned the "America's Mayor" nickname for helping unite the nation following the September 11 attacks in 2001.
He was admitted to hospital in September last year after suffering a fractured vertebra and other injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire.
Last November, Giuliani was pardoned by Trump among other Republicans for his role in trying to overturn the election against President Biden.