'Piece of Garbage': Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash Over 'Distasteful' Resurfaced Rudy Giuliani Joke After Ex-Mayor is Hospitalized in 'Critical Condition'

Giuliani, 81, was rushed to a Florida hospital on Sunday after suffering from an undisclosed illness, and MAGA supporters took aim at Kimmel for what they called another poorly-timed quip.

"Jesus, Jimmy. Get a f--king grip already," one person commented on X. "What's the diff between him and any other hater? Hate is hate. How can you preach anti-hate when all you do is hate?"

Another person blasted, "The only reason he makes these tasteless and demonic remarks is to get people to watch him. Like clickbait. He isn't funny....has no talent...so, this is what he resorts to....the Suits know this, so encourage these awful remarks."

A third person stated flatly, "Jimmy Kimmel is a piece of garbage," as a fourth added, "Kimmel is a sanctimonious a--hole. Time to end the show. I'm done with anything ABC/Disney until you do."