Rudy Giuliani in 'Critical Condition' After Being Hospitalized: Donald Trump Expresses Concern Over 'Warrior' MAGA Ally

His spokesman Ted Goodman said in a statement: "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.

"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor — Rudy Giuliani."

Giuliani held a livestream on his Facebook page on Friday night where he could be heard coughing.

As it started he said: "My voice is a little under the weather so I won't be able to speak as loudly as I usually do."