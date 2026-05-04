Rudy Giuliani in 'Critical Condition' After Being Hospitalized: Donald Trump Expresses Concern Over 'Warrior' MAGA Ally
May 4 2026, Updated 8:02 a.m. ET
Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized in a "critical condition" as Donald Trump expressed his concern over his MAGA ally.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 81-year-old was sent to a Florida medical facility on Sunday after suffering with an undisclosed illness.
'Mayor Giuliani Is A Fighter'
His spokesman Ted Goodman said in a statement: "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.
"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor — Rudy Giuliani."
Giuliani held a livestream on his Facebook page on Friday night where he could be heard coughing.
As it started he said: "My voice is a little under the weather so I won't be able to speak as loudly as I usually do."
'He Was Treated So Badly'
President Trump called Giuliani a "True Warrior" in a post on Truth Social Sunday evening.
"Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," Trump wrote.
"What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!"
Trump then alluded to Giuliani's unsuccessful mission to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!" Trump added.
Giuliani earned the "America's Mayor" nickname for helping unite the nation following the September 11 attacks in 2001.
He was admitted to hospital in September last year after suffering a fractured vertebra and other injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire.
Fury Over Kimmel Remarks
Giuliani mostly recently chimed in on remarks made by comedian Jimmy Kimmel prior to the shooting at the White House Correspondents dinner.
Kimmel joked that Melania Trump had a "glow like an expectant widow", which sparked fury from the First Lady and the White House after the shooting.
Giuliani also gave his two cents, calling Kimmel an "incompetent jackass", to which Kimmel responded saying Giuliani "rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama."
In November of last year Giuliani was pardoned by Trump among other Republicans for his role in trying to overturn the election against President Biden.
The former NYC mayor gave an infamous speech outside the Four Seasons landscaping business in Pennsylvania as Trump desperately attempted to claw back the presidency.
In 2023, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy with staggering debts of $153million owed to creditors including two Georgia election workers he defamed.
He filed court documents showing he had less than $10million in assets after being ordered to pay $148million in damages to election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss for claiming they tried to rig the vote for Biden.
In the filing, Giuliani said he had between $100 million and $500million in liabilities and $1million to $10million in assets.
Under the terms of the settlement he ended up reaching with Freeman and Moss he was able to keep his condo in West Palm Beach.