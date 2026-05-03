White House Dinner Alleged Shooter Cole Allen Excluded Kash Patel From 'Kill List' — Bizarre Motive Emerges

Allen explicitly carved Patel out of his plan, repeating: "Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets."

He did not explain why the FBI director was excluded, even as he outlined a plan targeting the highest levels of Trump's administration.

When asked about the omission during a press conference, Patel declined to comment, per Daily Mail.

A law enforcement source said: "Anything would really just be speculation, but he took the time to go through why he wasn't targeting all of the law-enforcement agencies."