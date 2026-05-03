White House Dinner Alleged Shooter Cole Allen Excluded Kash Patel From 'Kill List' — Bizarre Motive Emerges
May 3 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The alleged gunman behind the attack at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner made one chilling exception in his detailed "kill list" — FBI Director Kash Patel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a 1,000-word manifesto sent just 10 minutes before the assault, Cole Tomas Allen outlined a plan to target top officials in Donald Trump's administration.
'Not Including Mr. Patel'
Allen explicitly carved Patel out of his plan, repeating: "Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets."
He did not explain why the FBI director was excluded, even as he outlined a plan targeting the highest levels of Trump's administration.
When asked about the omission during a press conference, Patel declined to comment, per Daily Mail.
A law enforcement source said: "Anything would really just be speculation, but he took the time to go through why he wasn't targeting all of the law-enforcement agencies."
'Targets Only If Necessary'
The suspect laid out detailed "rules of engagement" for how he would handle law enforcement during the attack.
"Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible," Allen wrote.
He added: "I hope they're wearing body armor because center mass with shotguns messes up people who aren't."
"Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me)," he continued.
Allen also wrote that Capitol Police and National Guard were not targets unless they "opened fire," reinforcing his claim that officers were not his primary focus.
Guests 'Not Targets at All'
Despite planning a mass-casualty attack, Allen wrote: "Hotel guests and dinner attendees are not targets at all."
He added a chilling caveat, saying anyone inside the venue could be targeted "if it were absolutely necessary" because they chose "to attend a speech" by Trump.
Authorities said Allen had trained "across the country" with a shotgun, handgun, and knives ahead of the attack.
During the chaos, a Secret Service agent was shot but survived because a bulletproof vest stopped the round.
'Didn't Want to Target Law Enforcement'
Authorities have not confirmed a definitive motive for why Patel was excluded.
One source said, "He specifically said he didn't want to target law enforcement. That's why."
Another source added Allen was "pretty anti-Christian, and Kash is Hindu," though officials emphasized any explanation remains speculative.
Allen was arraigned on charges including attempted assassination of the president, transporting a firearm across state lines to commit a felony, and discharging a weapon. He faces life in prison if convicted.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen is "not cooperating" with authorities as the investigation continues.