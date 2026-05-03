Tucker Carlson Admits Nick Fuentes Interview Was 'Totally Not Worth It' After 'Nazi' Backlash — Calls Ted Cruz and Mike Huckabee 'Far Worse'

Carlson reflected on the widely criticized October 2025 interview during a conversation with The New York Times, saying, per Mediaite: "I wish I hadn’t done the Fuentes interview."

He continued: "Yeah, it was totally not worth it. It was kind of interesting, I guess. But I added to the distraction."

Carlson explained the controversy derailed his intended focus: "What I really wanted to talk about was where we were going in this war with Iran. And I spent like a month getting calls from people being like, 'You're a Nazi!' And I wish I hadn't done that."