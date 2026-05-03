EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals King Charles' 'Ultra-Feminine' Hobby He Wants to Take Up to Deal With Stress of Cancer Battle

That's according to Olympian Tom Daley, in a revelation sources told us has prompted fresh discussion about how the monarch manages stress amid his cancer battle, and whether his mother Queen Elizabeth would approve, as it would have been seen as an "ultra-feminine" hobby by her and Prince Philip 's generation.

King Charles is considering taking up knitting to cope with the pressures of his ongoing cancer treatment , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

King Charles considered taking up knitting to manage the stress of his cancer treatment, sources claimed.

Charles' visit forms part of a four-day diplomatic program hosted by US President Donald Trump , 79, and US First Lady Melania Trump , 56.

The couple attended a garden party at the British embassy in Washington, DC, where they met politicians, diplomats, and public figures, including Daley, 31, an Olympic gold medalist and prominent advocate of using knitting to promote mental well-being.

The 77-year-old monarch, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, raised the idea of getting into knitting during a state visit to the United States alongside his wife Queen Camilla , 78.

The King admitted that he learned to knit at the age of eight.

A source familiar with Charles' encounter with Daley said the conversation highlighted a more personal side of the monarch.

"The King is clearly looking for ways to manage stress during a very challenging period," the insider suggested. "Knitting may seem unexpected, but it reflects a broader awareness of mental health and the importance of finding calm in routine activities.

"There is a sense that he is open to revisiting things from his past that might offer comfort now."

But a palace source added: "Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip were very much of the stiff-upper-lip generation who saw men and women's roles clearly defined.

"Hearing Charles is publicly discussing knitting, even if it is to calm him, will have both of them turning in their graves as they would have seen it as an ultra-feminine hobby not befitting of a male ruler."