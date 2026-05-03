EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals King Charles' 'Ultra-Feminine' Hobby He Wants to Take Up to Deal With Stress of Cancer Battle
May 3 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is considering taking up knitting to cope with the pressures of his ongoing cancer treatment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
That's according to Olympian Tom Daley, in a revelation sources told us has prompted fresh discussion about how the monarch manages stress amid his cancer battle, and whether his mother Queen Elizabeth would approve, as it would have been seen as an "ultra-feminine" hobby by her and Prince Philip's generation.
The 77-year-old monarch, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, raised the idea of getting into knitting during a state visit to the United States alongside his wife Queen Camilla, 78.
The couple attended a garden party at the British embassy in Washington, DC, where they met politicians, diplomats, and public figures, including Daley, 31, an Olympic gold medalist and prominent advocate of using knitting to promote mental well-being.
Charles' visit forms part of a four-day diplomatic program hosted by US President Donald Trump, 79, and US First Lady Melania Trump, 56.
King Turns to Knitting for Stress Relief and Mental Health
A source familiar with Charles' encounter with Daley said the conversation highlighted a more personal side of the monarch.
"The King is clearly looking for ways to manage stress during a very challenging period," the insider suggested. "Knitting may seem unexpected, but it reflects a broader awareness of mental health and the importance of finding calm in routine activities.
"There is a sense that he is open to revisiting things from his past that might offer comfort now."
But a palace source added: "Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip were very much of the stiff-upper-lip generation who saw men and women's roles clearly defined.
"Hearing Charles is publicly discussing knitting, even if it is to calm him, will have both of them turning in their graves as they would have seen it as an ultra-feminine hobby not befitting of a male ruler."
'Very Good for Mental Health'
Daley, who has long championed knitting as a therapeutic practice, said the King spoke candidly about his childhood experience with the craft.
He said: "(Charles) said he used to knit when he was eight years old. He said he wasn't very good at it but said he knew it was very good for mental health and maybe should give it another go."
The diver also described his interaction with Camilla, noting her interest in his family life.
He said: "She asked what I was up to now and told her about my knitting, and she asked about my kids. She couldn't believe how old they were now."
Daley shares two children, Robbie, seven, and Phoenix, three, with his husband, writer and director Dustin Lance Black.
Royal Visit Highlights Diplomacy and Personal Moments
Another source close to the event where the diver met Charles said the exchange resonated with attendees.
They added: "It humanizes the monarchy in a way people do not always expect. The idea of the King turning to something like knitting – often stereotyped in a particular way – challenges perceptions and shows a willingness to embrace wellbeing practices regardless of image."
Daley admitted he found the occasion unusual despite its prestige. He said, "I always feel out of place at these things. It's all very surreal. It's fun!"
The state visit has included a series of high-profile engagements.
After arriving in Washington, Charles and Camilla were welcomed at the White House, where they took tea with the Trumps, before touring the gardens, including a newly constructed beehive modeled on the White House itself.
The couple later attended an embassy reception where Daley was among the guests.
Charles' address to a joint meeting of Congress as part of the visit echoed a historic speech delivered by his mother, Elizabeth, in 1991.
The royal itinerary also included a visit to New York, where the King toured the 9/11 memorial.