Donald Trump Rips 'Moron' Bill Maher, Tells Fox News to Stop Booking HBO Host After Gavin Newsom Interview

The 79-year-old blasted the HBO host as a "moron" and urged conservative media to stop giving him a platform.

President Donald Trump reignited his long-running feud with Bill Maher in a fiery rant targeting both the comedian and Fox News , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump claimed Bill Maher looked 'defenseless' during his interview with Gavin Newsom.

"Fox should stop putting this person on. He's not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that," he added.

"I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher 'relevant' as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond," Trump wrote.

In a sprawling Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump took aim at Fox News for continuing to feature Maher.

The president blasted Fox News for 'making' the comedian relevant to conservative audiences.

"Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient," he said.

"I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can't read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher 'over the coals,'" Trump wrote.

Trump's outburst followed Fox's The Big Weekend Show discussing Maher's recent sit-down with California Gov. Gavin Newsom .

Trump mocked Maher as 'pathetic' while revisiting their past White House dinner.

"It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic," he said.

"Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House . He was nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, "Can I have a drink?" Trump wrote.

The president also revisited a past White House dinner with Maher, claiming the host appeared uneasy during their encounter.

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Bill Maher previously fired back after Trump called him a 'jerk' and attacked his ratings.

During the interview, Maher pressed Newsom on his political approach, suggesting the governor had adopted Trump-like tactics.

"Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling—you're suing Fox now, I understand," Maher said. "That sounds exactly like what he does."

Newsom did not deny the comparison.

"I'm trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump," he said.

Trump ended his rant with a blunt directive: "DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU! I hate hearing that “Bill Maher said…” — Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel."

This isn't the first time Trump and Maher have gone head-to-head.

Maher previously fired back after Trump blasted him online, revealing the president called him a "jerk," mocked his ratings, labeled him a "lightweight," and accused him of having "Trump derangement syndrome."