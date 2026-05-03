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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Rips 'Moron' Bill Maher, Tells Fox News to Stop Booking HBO Host After Gavin Newsom Interview

image of Bill Maher and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump ripped Bill Maher as a 'moron' and demanded Fox News stop booking the HBO host.

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May 3 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump reignited his long-running feud with Bill Maher in a fiery rant targeting both the comedian and Fox News, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old blasted the HBO host as a "moron" and urged conservative media to stop giving him a platform.

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Trump Slams Fox News for 'Making Him Relevant'

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image of Trump claimed Bill Maher looked 'defenseless' during his interview with Gavin Newsom.
Source: mega

Trump claimed Bill Maher looked 'defenseless' during his interview with Gavin Newsom.

In a sprawling Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump took aim at Fox News for continuing to feature Maher.

"I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher 'relevant' as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond," Trump wrote.

"Fox should stop putting this person on. He's not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that," he added.

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Calls Maher 'Defenseless' in Newsom Interview

image of The president blasted Fox News for 'making' the comedian relevant to conservative audiences.
Source: mega

The president blasted Fox News for 'making' the comedian relevant to conservative audiences.

Trump's outburst followed Fox's The Big Weekend Show discussing Maher's recent sit-down with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can't read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher 'over the coals,'" Trump wrote.

"Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient," he said.

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Trump Mocks White House Meeting With Comedian

image of Trump mocked Maher as 'pathetic' while revisiting their past White House dinner.
Source: mega

Trump mocked Maher as 'pathetic' while revisiting their past White House dinner.

The president also revisited a past White House dinner with Maher, claiming the host appeared uneasy during their encounter.

"Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House. He was nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, "Can I have a drink?" Trump wrote.

"It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic," he said.

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Newsom Admits to 'Imitating' Trump's Style

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image of Bill Maher previously fired back after Trump called him a 'jerk' and attacked his ratings.
Source: mega

Bill Maher previously fired back after Trump called him a 'jerk' and attacked his ratings.

During the interview, Maher pressed Newsom on his political approach, suggesting the governor had adopted Trump-like tactics.

"Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling—you're suing Fox now, I understand," Maher said. "That sounds exactly like what he does."

Newsom did not deny the comparison.

"I'm trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump," he said.

Trump ended his rant with a blunt directive: "DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU! I hate hearing that “Bill Maher said…” — Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel."

This isn't the first time Trump and Maher have gone head-to-head.

Maher previously fired back after Trump blasted him online, revealing the president called him a "jerk," mocked his ratings, labeled him a "lightweight," and accused him of having "Trump derangement syndrome."

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