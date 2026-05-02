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Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Accuses Gavin Newsom of 'Imitating' Donald Trump — Governor Fires Back: 'That's the Point' as Feud Erupts Over Troll Tactics

image of Bill Maher and Gavin Newsom
Source: mega

Bill Maher accused Gavin Newsom of imitating Donald Trump's trolling tactics during a tense on-air exchange.

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May 2 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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California Governor Gavin Newsom found himself on the defensive after Bill Maher accused him of mimicking Donald Trump’s political playbook, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But Newsom didn't deny it, insisting the strategy is entirely intentional.

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'I'm Trying to Put a Mirror Up'

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image of Newsom insisted his Trump-style approach was intentional, saying he was trying to 'put a mirror up' to the president.
Source: mega

Newsom insisted his Trump-style approach was intentional, saying he was trying to 'put a mirror up' to the president.

Appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher, Newsom pushed back on criticism of his increasingly combative tone, arguing his approach is meant to expose what he sees as the absurdity of Trump's rhetoric, per The Daily Beast.

"I'm trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump," the governor said. "We're just trying to reflect that reality and express the absurdity of all of this."

The Democrat has leaned into meme-ready jabs, all-caps posts, and sharp online trolling since Trump's return to the White House — a strategy that's quickly become a defining feature of his national profile.

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'That Sounds Exactly Like Him'

image of The California governor defended his combative tone as a strategy to expose what he called the 'absurdity' of Trump's rhetoric.
Source: mega

The California governor defended his combative tone as a strategy to expose what he called the 'absurdity' of Trump's rhetoric.

Maher, however, wasn't convinced the tactic sets Newsom apart.

"Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling," the host said. "You're suing Fox now, I understand. That sounds exactly like what he does."

The comment pointed to growing criticism that Newsom's aggressive tone risks blurring the line between opposition and imitation.

"Well then, don't defame, don't lie," Newsom shot back, doubling down on his approach.

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High-Stakes Fox News Lawsuit

image of Maher pushed back, warning Newsom's behavior sounded 'exactly like' Trump's own playbook.
Source: mega

Maher pushed back, warning Newsom's behavior sounded 'exactly like' Trump's own playbook.

The clash comes as Newsom presses forward with a $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

The governor alleges the network knowingly distorted his account of a phone call with Trump during protests in Los Angeles, falsely claiming he lied about the exchange.

A Delaware judge recently ruled it was "reasonably conceivable" that Fox News acted with actual malice, allowing the case to move forward and rejecting the network's attempt to dismiss it on First Amendment grounds.

"Looking forward to discovery," Newsom wrote on X following the ruling.

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image of The clash came as Newsom's $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News gained traction in court.
Source: mega

The clash came as Newsom's $787 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News gained traction in court.

The next phase of the case could force Fox News to turn over internal communications, including emails, texts, and editorial discussions tied to the segment in question.

That stage has historically proven risky for the network, particularly after its high-profile settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, also for $787 million, revealed private messages contradicting its on-air claims.

For Maher, the similarities remain hard to ignore.

"We're going into discovery. Fox better look to settle right now or apologize for defamation," Newsom said.

"Okay, again, but that does sound like him," Maher replied.

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