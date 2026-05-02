Bill Maher Accuses Gavin Newsom of 'Imitating' Donald Trump — Governor Fires Back: 'That's the Point' as Feud Erupts Over Troll Tactics

Appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher, Newsom pushed back on criticism of his increasingly combative tone, arguing his approach is meant to expose what he sees as the absurdity of Trump's rhetoric, per The Daily Beast.

"I'm trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump," the governor said. "We're just trying to reflect that reality and express the absurdity of all of this."

The Democrat has leaned into meme-ready jabs, all-caps posts, and sharp online trolling since Trump's return to the White House — a strategy that's quickly become a defining feature of his national profile.