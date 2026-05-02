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EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Chimp Was a Child Abuser — Radar Reveals Disgusting Real Reason Bubbles Was Booted Out of Neverland 

Photo of Bubbles
Source: Center for Great Apes

Report explored reasons Bubbles left Neverland after years there

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May 2 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Michael Jackson's famously close bond with his pet chimpanzee Bubbles has been cast in a troubling new light, with claims the animal was removed from Neverland Ranch after a series of disturbing incidents involving visiting children.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the allegations have resurfaced alongside renewed interest in Jackson's life following the release of the new biopic Michael, which was produced by the Jackson family and estate and focuses on the singer's rise before 1988.

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What Did Bubbles Do to Get Him Booted?

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Photo of Michael Jackson and Bubbles
Source: Mega

Jackson dressed his pet chimpanzee in matching clothes and nappies.

During that period, Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50 after a massive drug overdose, was known for his unusually intimate relationship with Bubbles, treating the chimp as a companion – dressing him in matching clothes, nappies, sharing hotel accommodations with the primate, and caring for him as if he were a child.

According to writer Stephen Davis, who worked closely with Jackson on a biography, Bubbles' removal from Jackson's sprawling Neverland ranch came after behavior that alarmed staff and visitors at the California estate.

He said: "What happened to Bubbles in the end was that he started jerk--- off in front of busloads of school children who would come to Neverland Ranch. So they kept him out of sight and re-trained him.

"But one day, some very important children came to Neverland – from Japan, I heard later – and because the kids wanted to know where Bubbles was, they brought the monkey out."

"So they bring him out, but he had managed to reach into the diaper and had these two handfuls of monkey s--- in his paw, which he threw at the kids. And that was the end of Bubbles," Davis added.

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Bubbles Was 'Difficult to Control'

Photo of Bubbles
Source: Center for Great Apes

The staff re-trained the animal after he displayed unpredictable behavior.

Sources familiar with Jackson's circle said the incidents marked a turning point in how the animal was managed.

One source told us: "There was a growing realization that Bubbles was no longer a novelty or harmless companion – he had become unpredictable and difficult to control, and was basically a child abuser.

"What began as an affectionate relationship with Michael shifted as the chimp matured, and the risks became impossible to ignore."

By 2003, Bubbles the chimpanzee had reportedly become too aggressive to remain in a domestic environment and was sent to live with a California animal trainer. Two years later, in 2005, he was relocated permanently to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida.

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Life at Florida Sanctuary Today

Photo of Bubbles
Source: Center for Great Apes

Bubbles moved permanently to the Center for Great Apes in Florida in 2005.

Now 43 years old, Bubbles remains at the sanctuary, where caregivers describe him as calm and socially dominant within his group.

He is said to have developed a quieter, more stable temperament in later life, though he retains playful tendencies, including splashing water at visitors and throwing sand.

Staff at the sanctuary also note his artistic inclinations.

Bubbles regularly paints, and his artwork has been sold to help fund the facility's operations.

A source connected to his care said: "He has become something of a leader among the other chimpanzees – very different from the chaotic image people might expect from his earlier years."

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Photo of Neverland Ranch
Source: Mega

The Jackson estate covered the annual costs of the animal's care at the sanctuary.

Despite the controversies surrounding his past, Bubbles' current life is far removed from the intense public scrutiny that defined his years with Jackson. He lives on a diet of fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens and is reported to be in relatively good health, though slowing with age.

Jackson's estate continues to cover the costs of his care, estimated at up to $30,000 annually, ensuring the animal remains in a controlled and supportive environment decades after leaving Neverland.

The new Jackson biopic has been slated for "whitewashing" the oddball aspects of the singer's life, such as his relationship with Bubbles, and the serious child molestation allegations that dogged the Beat It singer until his death.

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