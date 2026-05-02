EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Chimp Was a Child Abuser — Radar Reveals Disgusting Real Reason Bubbles Was Booted Out of Neverland 

During that period, Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50 after a massive drug overdose, was known for his unusually intimate relationship with Bubbles, treating the chimp as a companion – dressing him in matching clothes, nappies, sharing hotel accommodations with the primate, and caring for him as if he were a child.

According to writer Stephen Davis, who worked closely with Jackson on a biography, Bubbles' removal from Jackson's sprawling Neverland ranch came after behavior that alarmed staff and visitors at the California estate.

He said: "What happened to Bubbles in the end was that he started jerk--- off in front of busloads of school children who would come to Neverland Ranch. So they kept him out of sight and re-trained him.

"But one day, some very important children came to Neverland – from Japan, I heard later – and because the kids wanted to know where Bubbles was, they brought the monkey out."

"So they bring him out, but he had managed to reach into the diaper and had these two handfuls of monkey s--- in his paw, which he threw at the kids. And that was the end of Bubbles," Davis added.