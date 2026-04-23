Michael Jackson's Chimp Bubbles New Life Revealed: Ultra-Famous Monkey, Now 43, Living 'Privately' After Retiring From Show Biz — As He's Portrayed by CGI in King of Pop's Critically Trashed Biopic

Bubbles was moved to the Center for Great Apes, a sanctuary in Wauchula, Florida, where he has lived since 2005. Now 43, he is said to be calm and "aging gracefully" with days consisting of quiet hobbies rather than limousine rides and red-carpet appearances.

"Bubbles takes naps in the afternoon, and usually makes his nest for the night by 6 pm, sleeping until early morning," said Patti Ragan, the center's founder.

She also said Bubbles relishes dining with his chimp friends and meandering along the center's aerial trailways.

"His favorite activity is hanging out with his chimp friends as they enjoy meals together," she said – underlining his shift from diva to down home.