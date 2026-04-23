Shirley Temple's Private Pain Revealed on What Would Have Been Her 98th Birthday — Nonstop Work, Death Threats and Lecherous Studio Execs

The late actress once recalled a key example of her childhood being taken away by her celebrity when she admitted that she "stopped believing in Santa Clause at the age of 6."

"My mother took me to see him in a store and he asked for my autograph," she said at the time.

But her career began much earlier than that.

Temple began dancing when she was only 3 years old and starred in a series of short films called Baby Burlesks. Unfortunately, she later came to the conclusion that they were a "cynical exploitation of our childish innocence that occasionally were racist or sexist."