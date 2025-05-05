The Shirley Temple Nobody Knew: The Lonely, Overworked Child Star Was Abused by Producers – and Ripped Off by Her Own Parents

Exploited and paid slave wages by small-time Educational Studios, Shirley made a mere $10 a day for playing the lead and was cruelly punished for the slightest misstep.

With parents banned from the set and child welfare workers otherwise distracted, studio taskmasters forced Shirley and other child actors to sit on a block of ice in a diabolical "punishment box" if they proved troublesome while filming.

Unbelievably, Shirley credits the horrible treatment for making her a better performer.

She said the abuse taught her important lessons: Pay attention. Time is money. Do as you're told. Get it right the first time.

As an old pro at the tender age of five, Shirley was invited to audition for the film Stand Up and Cheer! and was signed to a deal that paid $150 a week to Shirley and $25 to her mother.

She went on to perform in nine movies in 1934, and by 1935, she was earning $2,500 per week, plus another $15,000 per finished film that was put into a trust for her.