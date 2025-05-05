Shocking Deathbed Secrets Reveal THE REAL Elvis: The King's Best Pal Confessed Dark Truth Before His Own Sudden End

"Red was the one who tried the hardest to save Elvis from himself," the insider said. “Sadly, that got him fired before he could stop his dearest friend from poisoning himself with drugs."

The King banished Red, along with his cousin, Sonny West, and bodyguard pal Dave Hebler – his three closest compadres – after they complained to his manager, Col. Tom Parker, about how drugs were killing him.

"He took pills to go to sleep," Red told the insider. “He took pills to wake up. He took pills to go to the john and pills to STOP him from going to the john. There were times when he was so hyper on uppers that he had trouble breathing – and thought he was going to die."

Red also revealed manipulative Col. Parker orchestrated The King's pill-popping to keep his money-making megastar under his thumb. That drove Red and the other guys away.

The trio was fired just a year before a bloated, drug-addled Presley’s body gave up from the abuse, and he died a humiliating death on his bathroom throne.