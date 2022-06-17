Movie Starlets, Swedish Bombshells, Beauty Queens, even Capitol Hill Staffers – The Women Elvis Loved, In Their Own Words

It isn't every day that one man seduces an entire nation. With his sensuous lips, bedroom eyes and swiveling hips, that's exactly what a 21-year-old Elvis Presley did during his first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956. As he joyfully danced like a man possessed by the music, the teenage girls in the audience shrieked with desire. "You were drawn to him," admits his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. "He was very sexual without trying to be.”

Elvis' bad-boy image continues to attract millions of admirers today, as the feverish anticipation of Baz Luhrmann’s new movie about the King shows. But during his lifetime, finding one woman who could fulfill him proved to be an impossible dream.