We ‘Didn’t See It Coming!’ Priscilla Talks Elvis’ Tragic OD Death In New Documentary

Priscilla Presley has opened up about ex-husband Elvis Presley’s sad final days in a shocking new documentary titled: Elvis Presley: The Searcher.

In it, Priscilla, 72, talks about the prescription drug addiction that led the music icon to his tragic OD death.

“It was difficult for all of us, we certainly didn’t see it coming. But we certainly saw the journey he was taking,” Presley said in the film. “People go, well, ‘Why didn’t anyone do anything?’ Well, that’s not true. People there in the inner group did, but you did not tell Elvis Presley what to do. You did not. I mean, you’d be out of there faster than a scratched cat. They would try and no way. He knew what he was doing.”

PHOTOS: Divorce Disaster! Desperate Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back To Graceland

Priscilla went on to explain that Elvis’ fatal pill habit began when he was stationed in Germany while serving for the United Stated army.

“They gave them to the soldiers over there to keep them awake,” she said. “He was on guard at that time. He had maneuvers that he had to do late at night, so the pills were given to the guys and that’s how he started. And if you take a sleeping pill, you have to do something to get yourself awake… He was in unchartered territory, he truly was, and he did this and tried to do this alone.”

Film Director Thom Zimny also appeared in the documentary, telling viewers that while Elvis did have a drug problem, his music was so much more powerful than his demons, and that is what they chose to focus on.

PHOTOS: Drug Overdose, Cross Dressing & More! Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s NASTY Divorce

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the “Hound Dog” star passed away on August 16, 1977 after suffering a heart attack inside his home. A toxicology report later determined that the singer had 14 drugs in his system at the time of his death. He was just 42 at the time.

Elvis Presley: The Searcher premieres on HBO on April 14.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.