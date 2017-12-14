Elvis’ Suicide Notes Found! Letter Affirms Singer’s Death Was An Intentional Overdose

Shocking proof Elvis Presley’s death was a suicide — not an accident — has been discovered by RadarOnline.com, which can reveal The King wrote two heartbreaking suicide notes before his tragic death!

Elvis’ friend and road manager, Joe Esposito, told Radar, shortly before his own death last year, he discovered one note next to the legend’s lifeless 300-pound body on the day he died at his Memphis home, Graceland.

Joe told Radar he burned the letter to hide the explosive contents from Elvis’ family and investigators. He also removed addicted Elvis’ stash of prescription painkillers.

“It was better to protect his family and his legacy by hiding everything — the note and his pills,” Joe said, adding that in the letter, Elvis confessed, “losing Priscilla was the greatest mistake of his life — and he couldn’t recover from the heartache.”

Joe noted Elvis also wrote that he was “embarrassed I can’t kick drugs” and felt “betrayed” by his overweight body. Since Joe broke his silence, a second letter has now surfaced!

That note, written in January 1977 — seven months before Elvis was found slumped in his bathroom — paints a clear picture of a man at the end of his rope.

“I need a long rest,” the legendary singer scribbled. “I’m sick and tired of my life.”

“If it wasn’t for my prayers, I think my life would end. My willpower is almost gone.” Elvis sent the second message to Billy Miller, a member of the Memphis Mafia, who kept its contents secret — until now!

“The handwritten note appears to be genuine,” said Elvis’ stepbrother Rick Stanley. “To me, it’s a clear indication that suicide was on his mind.”

Elvis was 42 when his lover, Ginger Alden, found him dead at 2 p.m. on Aug. 16, 1977.

Though his death was reported as a heart attack, it is now clear that Elvis deliberately overdosed to off himself!

