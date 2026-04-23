EXCLUSIVE: Ghost of One of World's Biggest Music Wildmen 'Haunting His Heartbroken Widow' by 'Constantly Talking to Her For Hours'

MacGowan, best known for songs including Fairytale of New York and A Rainy Night in Soho as well as his lifelong boozing, remains a towering figure in Irish music.

Clarke said she has been "channelling" his presence in the months since his death, describing what she called ongoing spiritual communication that she documents in detail.

She described the encounters in vivid terms, saying, "I have channeled (Shane) a few times. When he's able to communicate, I can be writing for like an hour, and he'll just be talking and talking and talking."

Clarke added: "I write down everything he says… I'll definitely be incorporating the channelling (in my memoir.)"

According to Clarke, the process involves recreating a sense of MacGowan's presence through familiar surroundings and music.