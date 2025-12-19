RadarOnline.com has the details of the astonishing amount of cash generated by the folksy festive duet, written by Jem Finer, 69, and the late Shane MacGowan, who died aged 65 in November 2023, and performed with English singer-songwriter Kirsty MacColl, who died aged 41 in a tragic accident in 2000.

The Pogues remain one of the most lucrative fixtures of the modern Christmas season, with their 1987 single Fairytale of New York continuing to generate vast annual royalties nearly four decades after its release.

First released in 1987, the song was recorded as part of the band's third album and has since become a seasonal staple across radio, streaming platforms, and public spaces in the U.K. and beyond.

Industry estimates suggest the track still earns hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, driven by its annual resurgence every December.

Recent 2025 estimates suggest the track pulls in approximately $800,000 AUD (around $535,000 USD) in royalties every single year.

Music copyright lawyer Brad Banias said: "I'd expect a 10-20 percent royalty rate split between the band, songwriters MacGowan/Finer, and Kirsty MacColl's estate."

Banias added experts believed the total could "exceed $670,000" if the song were ever to claim the U.K. Christmas number one spot.