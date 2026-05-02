Bill Maher Mocks Trump Team Over Former FBI James Comey's '86 47' Seashell Panic: 'They’re Going a Little Crazy There in Washington'

The bizarre controversy stems from a social media post by former FBI director James Comey, which featured seashells arranged to spell out "86 47," per Mediaite.

Critics within Trump's orbit interpreted the numbers as a coded threat — with "86" slang for "get rid of" and "47" referencing Trump's current presidential number — prompting outrage and calls for investigation.

Maher, however, made it clear he wasn’t buying into the alarm.

"They're trying to put the former head of the FBI in jail for posting seashells," he quipped, before sarcastically dubbing Comey the "Manchurian beachcomber."

"Yeah, they’re going a little crazy there in Washington," he added.