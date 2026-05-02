EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta and Sandra Bullock's Couples Therapy – How Troubled Twosome Have Been Brought Together by Tragedy
May 2 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
John Travolta and Sandra Bullock are being tapped to star in a rom-com – and pals hope their natural chemistry blossoms into a real-life romance, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The two have known each other for decades and both are fan favorites who would make an ideal on-screen couple, insiders said.
Travolta Eyes Rom-Com With Bullock
"John has had such a long run in action films and dramas. That's been his bread and butter but the truth is he's actually more of a rom-com guy," shared a source. "Those are the movies he loves watching and he wants to try making one before it's too late.
"The hunt is on for the right script and the right costar but most people on his team are pushing to pair him up with Sandra. She's a sure bet when it comes to rom-coms that people actually want to watch. They haven't worked together before but people think they'd work really well as an on-screen couple."
Travolta, 72, is famous for the blockbusters Saturday Night Fever, Grease and Pulp Fiction. He also played O.J. Simpson's lawyer Robert Shapiro in the miniseries The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Bullock, 61, won an Academy Award for 2009's The Blind Side and earned the nickname "America's Sweetheart" for her charming, girl-next-door performances in films like While You Were Sleeping, Speed and Miss Congeniality.
A Heartbreaking Bond
Tragically, they share the heartbreaking bond of losing longtime partners.
Travolta's wife of nearly 30 years, Jerry Maguire star Kelly Preston, died in July 2020 at age 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.
Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, passed in August 2023 at age 57 after being diagnosed with the nervous system disease ALS three years earlier. They'd been together since 2015.