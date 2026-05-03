EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel Branded 'Crass Apology' for King of Pop's Family 'Whitewashing' His Pedophile Scandal

Backed by Lionsgate, the $150million production has been slammed for omitting detailed exploration of child sexual abuse allegations that first emerged in 1993 against Jackson and resurfaced in later years, including in the Leaving Neverland documentary.

Despite mixed critical reception, the film has performed more strongly with audiences, as debate intensifies over its narrative choices.

One industry source familiar with the production told us: "There is a growing sense that talk of a sequel is less about creative ambition and more about damage control – an effort to respond to the backlash without fully confronting it. But framing a follow-up as a more 'complete' story risks being seen as an afterthought and crass apology rather than a genuine reckoning for Jackson."

The insider added: "From a reputational standpoint, it raises difficult questions. If the most contentious aspects of Jackson's life were deliberately minimized the first time, audiences may view any attempt to revisit them now as reactive and even opportunistic."