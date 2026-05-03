EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel Branded 'Crass Apology' for King of Pop's Family 'Whitewashing' His Pedophile Scandal
May 3 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson is once again at the center of controversy as plans for a potential sequel to the biopic Michael has drawn criticism from insiders who have branded the move a "crass attempt" to address accusations the original film sidestepped longstanding abuse allegations.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, charts Jackson's rise from the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, with his nephew Jaafar Jackson portraying the singer.
Michael Jackson Biopic Backlash Sparks Sequel Debate
Backed by Lionsgate, the $150million production has been slammed for omitting detailed exploration of child sexual abuse allegations that first emerged in 1993 against Jackson and resurfaced in later years, including in the Leaving Neverland documentary.
Despite mixed critical reception, the film has performed more strongly with audiences, as debate intensifies over its narrative choices.
One industry source familiar with the production told us: "There is a growing sense that talk of a sequel is less about creative ambition and more about damage control – an effort to respond to the backlash without fully confronting it. But framing a follow-up as a more 'complete' story risks being seen as an afterthought and crass apology rather than a genuine reckoning for Jackson."
The insider added: "From a reputational standpoint, it raises difficult questions. If the most contentious aspects of Jackson's life were deliberately minimized the first time, audiences may view any attempt to revisit them now as reactive and even opportunistic."
'There's At Least One More Movie'
Lionsgate chief Adam Fogelson has confirmed discussions about continuing the story. He said, "Look, there's at least one more movie."
The studio boss added, "Just speaking less as an employee of Lionsgate and more as a person who has spent a lot of time in the movie business, I was always excited by the possibility that you could make a more complete and satisfying telling of Michael's story if you weren't confined to only one movie."
Significant footage addressing the allegations against Jackson is said to have originally been filmed, including a dramatization of a police raid on the Bad singer's sprawling Neverland ranch, but reports said it was later removed due to legal constraints tied to settlement agreements.
He said "absolutely" when asked if material cut from the original could form part of a sequel, adding any continuation would aim not to "sensationalize" the controversies.
The filmmaker added, "Being a movie star, rock star, superstar like Michael, there's enough of that already. You don't have to do much. But I think the key is, like, who was he as a human being?"
Critics Slam Sanitized Portrayal Of Jackson
Critics, however, have been unsparing.
Reviews have described the film as a "sanitized" portrayal, with some arguing it prioritizes spectacle over scrutiny.
One source said: "The most difficult chapters in Michael's life were sidestepped entirely. What remains is a polished narrative that avoids engaging with the issues that have defined public debate about Jackson for decades."
Another added: "For many viewers, the absence of those elements undermines the credibility of the story being told."
Paris Jackson Goes Off on Dad's Biopic
The backlash has extended to Jackson's family. Even his daughter Paris Jackson has publicly criticized the project, distancing herself from its production.
She said the film was troubling and described it as a botched production, adding it appeared to "pander to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in a fantasy."
Paris also raised concerns about the use of estate funds and reiterated broader skepticism about biopics, citing "a lot of inaccuracy" and "full-blown lies" in the genre.
Legal tensions have also surfaced between Paris and estate executors John Branca and John McClain, with disputes over financial management and transparency.
Representatives for the estate have rejected her claims, describing them as unfounded and accusing her of making "headline-grabbing, yet false, accusations."