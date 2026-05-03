Nancy Guthrie's Still Missing as Masked Man Creeps Through Neighborhood in Chilling New Footage
May 3 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie has been missing for three months after her shocking kidnapping, with no arrests and few answers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, newly surfaced footage has neighbors on edge after a masked man was caught on camera lurking in her neighborhood.
New Footage Sparks Fresh Concern
Recently released video from News 4 Tucson (KVOA) showed a masked man moving through the Catalina Foothills neighborhood — not far from Guthrie's home.
The footage, captured on a Ring camera, showed the individual wearing gloves and a baseball cap while stealing potted cacti from a driveway.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on April 29, according to a neighbor who shared the clip on the Ring app but asked to remain anonymous.
The suspect was reportedly driving a gray Ford F-150.
No Confirmed Link, But Neighbors Are Rattled
Authorities have not confirmed any connection between the man in the video and Guthrie's disappearance.
Still, the sighting left residents unsettled as concerns about safety in the normally quiet area continued to grow.
"It is someone walking on your property late at night, uninvited, it might be a small crime, but committing a crime, and it is disturbing," neighbor Jeff Lamie said.
"This drives the point home that we have to be watchful, be aware of our homes but also of our neighbors," he added.
Police Respond to New Video
When News 4 Tucson contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department about the footage, officials indicated they were not immediately aware of the incident.
"We have not been advised of anything like this," the department said. "We will do some research and keep you posted."
The response came as patrols in the area had already been increased following earlier complaints from residents about suspicious activity, including reports of a YouTuber allegedly harassing neighbors.
Three Months With No Answers
On May 1, the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance reached the three-month mark.
The 84-year-old was last seen at her home on the evening of January 31, before being reported missing the following day.
Despite a $1 million reward offered by her daughter, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, and the release of FBI footage showing a masked man on Guthrie's front porch, no suspect has been publicly identified.
In a recent update, explosive 911 calls tied to Guthrie's chilling disappearance are still being kept under wraps.
The issue was raised during a live episode of Chris McDonough's The Interview Room podcast, when a caller pressed for answers and said she "would like to hear if there was a 911 call for Nancy."
"I don't think we're going to hear the 911 calls for a while, and there could be a myriad of reasons for that," retired detective Bob Gilliam responded.
The 36-year law enforcement veteran added, "There's probably some investigative information in there that the detectives don’t want out to the public."
"Don't hold your breath. I think it's going to be quite a while before we hear anything like that," Gilliam suggested.