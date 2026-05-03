Nancy Guthrie's Still Missing as Masked Man Creeps Through Neighborhood in Chilling New Footage

On May 1, the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance reached the three-month mark.

The 84-year-old was last seen at her home on the evening of January 31, before being reported missing the following day.

Despite a $1 million reward offered by her daughter, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, and the release of FBI footage showing a masked man on Guthrie's front porch, no suspect has been publicly identified.

In a recent update, explosive 911 calls tied to Guthrie's chilling disappearance are still being kept under wraps.

The issue was raised during a live episode of Chris McDonough's The Interview Room podcast, when a caller pressed for answers and said she "would like to hear if there was a 911 call for Nancy."

"I don't think we're going to hear the 911 calls for a while, and there could be a myriad of reasons for that," retired detective Bob Gilliam responded.

The 36-year law enforcement veteran added, "There's probably some investigative information in there that the detectives don’t want out to the public."

"Don't hold your breath. I think it's going to be quite a while before we hear anything like that," Gilliam suggested.