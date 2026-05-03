EXCLUSIVE: Nepo Baby Battle — How Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son and Lovechild Are at War
May 3 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
White Lotus hunk Patrick Schwarzenegger, 32, and 28-year-old Joseph Baena's sibling rivalry is poised to kick into high gear – as dad Arnold Schwarzenegger showers his love child with attention and the younger bodybuilder looks to muscle his way into Hollywood, sources told RadarOnline.com.
With a major bodybuilding win, Baena is walking in his father's iconic footsteps.
Sibling Tension Grows Over Hollywood Ambitions
But sources said Patrick is uncomfortable with Baena now wanting to tramp on his territory by branching out into movies.
Insiders also said the family dynamic is changing as Arnold is spending more time with Baena, training him and celebrating his successes.
An insider remarked: "That doesn't go unnoticed."
Old Affair Haunts Family — Past Scandal Still Fueling Tensions Today
What's more, sources said old ghosts still linger as Arnold's affair with Baena's mom – who was the family's housekeeper – contributed to the end of his marriage to Patrick's journalist mom, Maria Shriver.
"That history never went away," the source observed. "And now it's fueling everything."