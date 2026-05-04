Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks FBI Director Kash Patel With Savage 6-Word Jab

As Radar previously reported, Trump dubbed Greene a "traitor" after she firmly broke with him and rallied for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Last November, she told CNN that his insults were "hurtful" and "absolutely untrue."

"Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger," she said at the time. "It has all come down to the ‘Epstein files’ and that is shocking and, you know, I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims … and survivors of trafficking … I believe the country deserves transparency in these files."

Several months later, during a February appearance on Jillian Michaels' podcast, Greene elaborated on the concerning comments she'd reportedly been receiving, noting that she had "pipe bomb" threats on both her home and her family's construction business – and even "direct threats" against her youngest child.

"We reported, I think, 700 and nearly 773 official death threats," she added at the time. "They have to reach a certain criteria before we can report them to Capitol Police."