Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks FBI Director Kash Patel With Savage 6-Word Jab
May 4 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a chorus of laughter when she mocked Kash Patel in one of her latest jabs at the Trump Administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last month, while speaking at the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity in Texas, the former congresswoman poked fun at a comment that the FBI director made as she reflected on the fallout of being branded a "traitor" by Donald Trump.
Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Death Threats'
During her speech, she claimed that she'd received a number of death threats following her criticism of MAGA and the POTUS, 79, after once being one of his most loyal supporters.
Despite alleging that she'd brought the issue up to the current administration, Greene, 51, said she "got no response" from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, even though "she’s a mother and a grandmother and a woman." She further claimed she also received no messages from the Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, "because he only cares about making money on campaigns."
'I Don't Know What He's On'
While she did hear from the FBI Director, she said he'd only responded with the words "on it," and has not contacted her since.
Greene paused for a moment before quipping, "I don’t know what he’s on," prompting laughter from the audience.
Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Hurt' Over Trump's 'Traitor' Remarks
As Radar previously reported, Trump dubbed Greene a "traitor" after she firmly broke with him and rallied for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Last November, she told CNN that his insults were "hurtful" and "absolutely untrue."
"Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger," she said at the time. "It has all come down to the ‘Epstein files’ and that is shocking and, you know, I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims … and survivors of trafficking … I believe the country deserves transparency in these files."
Several months later, during a February appearance on Jillian Michaels' podcast, Greene elaborated on the concerning comments she'd reportedly been receiving, noting that she had "pipe bomb" threats on both her home and her family's construction business – and even "direct threats" against her youngest child.
"We reported, I think, 700 and nearly 773 official death threats," she added at the time. "They have to reach a certain criteria before we can report them to Capitol Police."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams 'Toxic' Politics
The former MAGA queen has continued to call out Trump and his administration over the last few months.
In April, she went so far as to question whether the president was even "mentally stable" after he made a disturbing social media post suggesting the "whole civilization" of Iran would "die" if they didn't come to a peace agreement with the U.S.
On Saturday, May 2, Greene also lashed out at "toxic divisive politics," claiming that "both sides" of the spectrum are "failures."
"Yes, people still hold their core beliefs, but they are fed up with the drama," she wrote via X. "All people want is their government to shut the F up and make Americans' lives good. That's it. Just that."