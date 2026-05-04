Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks FBI Director Kash Patel With Savage 6-Word Jab

Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to poke fun at Kash Patel during a speaking engagement in Texas.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to poke fun at Kash Patel during a speaking engagement in Texas.

May 4 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a chorus of laughter when she mocked Kash Patel in one of her latest jabs at the Trump Administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last month, while speaking at the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity in Texas, the former congresswoman poked fun at a comment that the FBI director made as she reflected on the fallout of being branded a "traitor" by Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Death Threats'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the Trump Administration over its handling of the Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the Trump Administration over its handling of the Epstein files.

During her speech, she claimed that she'd received a number of death threats following her criticism of MAGA and the POTUS, 79, after once being one of his most loyal supporters.

Despite alleging that she'd brought the issue up to the current administration, Greene, 51, said she "got no response" from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, even though "she’s a mother and a grandmother and a woman." She further claimed she also received no messages from the Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, "because he only cares about making money on campaigns."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Know What He's On'

Marjorie Taylor Greene joked about Kash Patel's response to her after allegedly receiving death threats.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene joked about Kash Patel's response to her after allegedly receiving death threats.

While she did hear from the FBI Director, she said he'd only responded with the words "on it," and has not contacted her since.

Greene paused for a moment before quipping, "I don’t know what he’s on," prompting laughter from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Hurt' Over Trump's 'Traitor' Remarks

marjorie taylor greene attacks fbi director kash patel savage jab
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene called Trump's insults 'hurtful' and 'untrue.'

As Radar previously reported, Trump dubbed Greene a "traitor" after she firmly broke with him and rallied for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Last November, she told CNN that his insults were "hurtful" and "absolutely untrue."

"Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger," she said at the time. "It has all come down to the ‘Epstein files’ and that is shocking and, you know, I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims … and survivors of trafficking … I believe the country deserves transparency in these files."

Several months later, during a February appearance on Jillian Michaels' podcast, Greene elaborated on the concerning comments she'd reportedly been receiving, noting that she had "pipe bomb" threats on both her home and her family's construction business – and even "direct threats" against her youngest child.

"We reported, I think, 700 and nearly 773 official death threats," she added at the time. "They have to reach a certain criteria before we can report them to Capitol Police."

Article continues below advertisement
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Pete Hegseth, Jennifer Rauchet

Pentagon Shake-Up: 'Isolated' Pete Hegseth Bringing Third Wife Jennifer Rauchet to Work Amid Series of High-Profile Firings

Photo of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky Reveals Reason Behind 'Bad Decisions' in DC — Decades After Shocking Affair With Then-Prez Bill Clinton

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams 'Toxic' Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed 'both sides' of politics were 'failures' amid her feud with Trump.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed 'both sides' of politics were 'failures' amid her feud with Trump.

The former MAGA queen has continued to call out Trump and his administration over the last few months.

In April, she went so far as to question whether the president was even "mentally stable" after he made a disturbing social media post suggesting the "whole civilization" of Iran would "die" if they didn't come to a peace agreement with the U.S.

On Saturday, May 2, Greene also lashed out at "toxic divisive politics," claiming that "both sides" of the spectrum are "failures."

"Yes, people still hold their core beliefs, but they are fed up with the drama," she wrote via X. "All people want is their government to shut the F up and make Americans' lives good. That's it. Just that."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.