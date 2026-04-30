'He Hates Trump': Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims MAGA Congressman Mocked Trump 'Constantly' Behind His Back

Marjorie Taylor Greene has sensationally revealed a top Republican congressman was secretly trashing Donald Trump behind closed doors, only to do a U-turn and fall in line once he stormed back to power for a second term, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Greene exposed Mike Lawler's alleged two-faced behavior, claiming the New York lawmaker "hated" Trump and relentlessly mocked him after taking office in January 2023, but later buddied up to The Don once he secured the Republican presidential nomination in July 2024.

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Mike Lawler 'Hated Donald Trump'

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube Greene claimed to Tucker Carlson that Rep. Mike Lawler would cruelly 'mimic' Trump.

"He hated Donald Trump, made fun of him constantly, mimicked him, making fun of his voice," Greene claimed about Lawler during an April 29 appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show. The former Georgia congresswoman said Lawler had contempt for other MAGA die-hards, herself included. "He used to attack me, make fun of me, come and find me on the House floor, and make fun of me for supporting Donald Trump. And this was over the four years before Trump was elected president again in 2024. And I was just like, this guy's like literally one of the worst," Greene huffed.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Claimed Mike Lawler Suddenly Became 'MAGA'

Source: MEGA Greene said she saw an 'unbelievable change' in Lawler after Trump became the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

"I thought he was a Democrat. I was like, he's literally a Democrat. He's so against all the things that Republican voters care about, and he clearly hates Donald Trump," Greene recalled thinking when Lawler first came to Congress. The former MAGA queen claims she saw an "unbelievable change" in the man representing New York's 17th Congressional District after Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination in July 2024. "I started calling him MAGA Mike Lawler because he was all of a sudden like becoming Trump's biggest supporter, and he was all excited. He got a MAGA hat signed by Donald Trump. Came straight up to me to show it to me," Greene scoffed.

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Mike Lawler 'Bragged' About How Close He Became With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Greene claimed Lawler taunted her with a gold challenge coin given to him by Trump.

Greene said she noticed a marked change in Trump after he took office in January 2025, claiming the president shunned his former MAGA faithful like herself for "bought and paid for" Republicans like Lawler. "It all changed when Trump went in the White House. Literally, in a matter of months, those of us who fought for him, fought for him when no one else would, who were basically like the inner circle, we all of a sudden got kicked out," she claimed. "And it was the Republicans, like Mike Lawler and all these other guys, that were the ones being constantly ushered into the White House for meetings and all kinds of things." She alleged that Lawler even rubbed it in her face how close he'd become to the man he once so savagely mocked. "He came back on the House floor one day, and he had one of Trump's gigantic challenge coins that's like big and gold and obnoxious and heavy, and he came up, and he was like, 'I've got one of these, Marjorie. Do you have one of these?' And he was all bragging about it," Greene said about new Trump ally Lawler.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Massive Fallout With Donald Trump

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Source: MEGA Greene's feud with Trump resulted in her resigning from Congress.