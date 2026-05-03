Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Americans Are 'Done With Toxic Divisive Politics' — Says Both Parties Are 'Failures'

image of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Americans were 'done' and torched both parties as 'failures.'

Profile Image

May 3 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the state of American politics in a fiery new message, claiming voters have reached a breaking point, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial Republican took aim at both parties while doubling down on her growing frustration with Washington.

Article continues below advertisement

Americans 'Done With the Drama'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Greene erupted over 'toxic politics' and said voters just wanted government to 'shut the F up.'
Source: mega

Greene erupted over 'toxic politics' and said voters just wanted government to 'shut the F up.'

Greene claimed widespread frustration across the country, insisting voters have had enough of partisan chaos.

"Practically everyone I talk to is done with toxic divisive politics. They hate both sides because both sides are failures," she wrote on X. "Yes people still hold their core beliefs but they are fed up with the drama."

"All people want is their government to shut the F up and make Americans lives good. Thats it. Just that," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mtgreenee/X

MTG declared 'the GOP is done' after blasting Republicans over 'broken promises.'

Article continues below advertisement

FISA Backlash Ignites GOP Fury

image of Greene accused both parties of being 'one and the same' in fiery political rant.
Source: mega

Greene accused both parties of being 'one and the same' in fiery political rant.

Her latest rant follows a previous meltdown over a controversial surveillance extension that sparked outrage within her own party.

"The GOP is done," Greene wrote after lawmakers advanced the measure.

"After years of Trump and Republicans campaigning and demanding on Fox News that warrant requirements must be added to FISA, nothing changed," she added

"The promises they made to you are broken. The only thing that matters is voting records, none of their words. Words are meaningless puffs of air," Greene said.

Article continues below advertisement

'Behind the Veil' Attack on Republicans

image of She also dropped bombshell claim MAGA 'was all a lie.'
Source: mega

She also dropped bombshell claim MAGA 'was all a lie.'

Greene escalated her criticism by accusing fellow Republicans of betraying their base and aligning with Democrats.

"Behind the veil, they are one and the same as the Democrats," she claimed.

"The betrayal on FISA, no ban on CBDC, not stopping AI in cars, protecting glyphosate, the Iran war, and no domestic agenda lowering the cost of living and health insurance is all unforgivable," Greene added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Donald Trump and Cole Allen

'Rambo' Gunman Cole Allen 'Armed to the Teeth' in Alleged Plot to Kill Trump at White House Dinner, Prosecutor Says

split image of Donald Trump and Cole Allen

White House Dinner Alleged Shooter Cole Allen Excluded Kash Patel From 'Kill List' — Bizarre Motive Emerges

'MAGA Was a Lie' Bombshell

image of Greene unleashed on Washington and warned Americans were fed up with the 'drama.'
Source: mega

Greene unleashed on Washington and warned Americans were fed up with the 'drama.'

In a separate interview, Greene turned her fire toward the movement she once championed and even its leadership, signaling a dramatic escalation in her criticism.

"MAGA is... I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people," she said, arguing that the movement no longer serves everyday Americans.

She claimed it now benefits elite backers, adding, "MAGA now serves the big donors that donate all the money. Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons."

Greene went further, alleging outside influence in U.S. politics, saying: "It's the foreign countries that are running the show here. We've got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota, can we not care about that?"

Turning to foreign policy, Greene claimed: "We're seeing war on behalf of Israel. We're seeing the people in Gaza — innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered."

She concluded with a sweeping rebuke of the movement's core message: "The mask is being pulled off and 'Make America Great Again' isn't really about America or the American people."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.