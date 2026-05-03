Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Americans Are 'Done With Toxic Divisive Politics' — Says Both Parties Are 'Failures'
May 3 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the state of American politics in a fiery new message, claiming voters have reached a breaking point, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial Republican took aim at both parties while doubling down on her growing frustration with Washington.
Americans 'Done With the Drama'
Greene claimed widespread frustration across the country, insisting voters have had enough of partisan chaos.
"Practically everyone I talk to is done with toxic divisive politics. They hate both sides because both sides are failures," she wrote on X. "Yes people still hold their core beliefs but they are fed up with the drama."
"All people want is their government to shut the F up and make Americans lives good. Thats it. Just that," she added.
FISA Backlash Ignites GOP Fury
Her latest rant follows a previous meltdown over a controversial surveillance extension that sparked outrage within her own party.
"The GOP is done," Greene wrote after lawmakers advanced the measure.
"After years of Trump and Republicans campaigning and demanding on Fox News that warrant requirements must be added to FISA, nothing changed," she added
"The promises they made to you are broken. The only thing that matters is voting records, none of their words. Words are meaningless puffs of air," Greene said.
'Behind the Veil' Attack on Republicans
Greene escalated her criticism by accusing fellow Republicans of betraying their base and aligning with Democrats.
"Behind the veil, they are one and the same as the Democrats," she claimed.
"The betrayal on FISA, no ban on CBDC, not stopping AI in cars, protecting glyphosate, the Iran war, and no domestic agenda lowering the cost of living and health insurance is all unforgivable," Greene added.
'MAGA Was a Lie' Bombshell
In a separate interview, Greene turned her fire toward the movement she once championed and even its leadership, signaling a dramatic escalation in her criticism.
"MAGA is... I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people," she said, arguing that the movement no longer serves everyday Americans.
She claimed it now benefits elite backers, adding, "MAGA now serves the big donors that donate all the money. Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons."
Greene went further, alleging outside influence in U.S. politics, saying: "It's the foreign countries that are running the show here. We've got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota, can we not care about that?"
Turning to foreign policy, Greene claimed: "We're seeing war on behalf of Israel. We're seeing the people in Gaza — innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered."
She concluded with a sweeping rebuke of the movement's core message: "The mask is being pulled off and 'Make America Great Again' isn't really about America or the American people."