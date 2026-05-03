Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Americans Are 'Done With Toxic Divisive Politics' — Says Both Parties Are 'Failures'

In a separate interview, Greene turned her fire toward the movement she once championed and even its leadership, signaling a dramatic escalation in her criticism.

"MAGA is... I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people," she said, arguing that the movement no longer serves everyday Americans.

She claimed it now benefits elite backers, adding, "MAGA now serves the big donors that donate all the money. Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons."

Greene went further, alleging outside influence in U.S. politics, saying: "It's the foreign countries that are running the show here. We've got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota, can we not care about that?"

Turning to foreign policy, Greene claimed: "We're seeing war on behalf of Israel. We're seeing the people in Gaza — innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered."

She concluded with a sweeping rebuke of the movement's core message: "The mask is being pulled off and 'Make America Great Again' isn't really about America or the American people."