Sweeney has defended her intentions, stressing her involvement stems from genuine enthusiasm for the brand rather than any political or cultural statement.

She said about the backlash her first ads received: "I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."

The Hollywood actress also addressed the broader criticism, emphasizing her personal values.

Sweeney added, "Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always trying to bring people together. I'm against hate and divisiveness. In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to see that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."