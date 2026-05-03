EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney Savaged for Doubling Down on 'Racist' American Eagle Ad Controversy — 'She's Blackballing Herself in Hollywood'
May 3 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is facing renewed backlash after doubling down on her involvement in the controversial American Eagle brand – with critics warning RadarOnline.com the young actress now risks "blackballing herself in Hollywood."
The Euphoria star, 28, has now partnered with American Eagle on the "Syd For Short" campaign, a denim-focused series of advertisements inspired by her nickname and personal style.
'Syd For Short' Campaign
The campaign followed a hugely controversial advertising rollout that drew criticism over the slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," which some interpreted as a tone-deaf play on identity, race, and white privilege – and drew accusations it was linked to Nazi ideologies of creating a perfect race.
Yet Sweeney has now reiterated her stance in support of the brand while promoting the latest American Eagle adverts.
She said, "What's really fun about my partnership with American Eagle is that I am getting to show a very authentic side of who I am. Everyone back home, my friends and my family, they know me as Syd, and so getting to show that side of my personality with American Eagle is really special for me."
Sydney Sweeney 'Misreading the Room'
A source close to the situation said the decision to continue with the campaign has intensified scrutiny rather than diffused it.
"By leaning further into the partnership, Sydney is effectively signaling she stands by the original messaging – and that's where the tension lies," the insider noted. "For some critics, this isn't just about denim ads anymore; it's about perception and cultural awareness."
"There's a growing feeling in parts of the industry that she's misreading the room, and that could have consequences for how she's viewed professionally.
The source added, "She seems intent on blackballing herself from Hollywood, which is filled with the kind of liberals who hated the initial American Eagle advert she was involved in."
Sydney Sweeney Defends Ad: 'I'm Against Hate'
Sweeney has defended her intentions, stressing her involvement stems from genuine enthusiasm for the brand rather than any political or cultural statement.
She said about the backlash her first ads received: "I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."
The Hollywood actress also addressed the broader criticism, emphasizing her personal values.
Sweeney added, "Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always trying to bring people together. I'm against hate and divisiveness. In the past, my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to see that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."
Sydney Sweeney 'Navigating the Woke Culture'
Another industry insider suggested the controversy reflects wider tensions around celebrity branding and public accountability.
They said: "This is a moment where the gap between intention and interpretation is being laid bare. Celebrities today are operating in an environment where messaging is dissected instantly, and even something as straightforward as a fashion campaign can become a flashpoint."
American Eagle has also defended the campaign, insisting its focus remains firmly on the product.
In a statement shared online, the company said the "genes" slogan was always intended to highlight the jeans themselves rather than convey any broader meaning.
Craig Brommers, the brand's chief marketing officer, has also emphasized Sweeney's hands-on role in shaping the campaign's creative direction.
He said the actress was "very involved" in selecting imagery and storytelling elements, underscoring what he described as an "authentic" collaboration rather than a transactional endorsement.
A further source familiar with the campaign said the fallout illustrates the risks tied to highly personalized branding.
They explained: "When a campaign leans heavily on someone's identity, it inevitably opens the door to deeper scrutiny about them personally.
"Whether that's fair or not, that's the landscape now – and navigating the woke, cancel culture world we live in requires a level of awareness that not everyone gets right every time."