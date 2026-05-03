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Home > News > Donald Trump

'Rambo' Gunman Cole Allen 'Armed to the Teeth' in Alleged Plot to Kill Trump at White House Dinner, Prosecutor Says

split image of Donald Trump and Cole Allen
Source: mega; DOJ

Cole Allen thought he was 'Rambo' and came 'armed to the teeth,' prosecutors said.

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May 3 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Cole Allen thought he was "Rambo" and came "armed to the teeth" in an alleged plot to assassinate Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Authorities said the 31-year-old suspect stormed the Washington Hilton with multiple weapons and even shot a Secret Service agent during the chaos.

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'This Guy Thought He Was Rambo'

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image of Feds said Allen's own shotgun blast struck a Secret Service agent.
Source: mega

Feds said Allen's own shotgun blast struck a Secret Service agent.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro did not hold back when describing Allen's mindset, saying, per CNN, "Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions."

Referring to Allen's alleged writings and preparation, she added, "I mean, this guy thought he was Rambo. I mean, he was armed to the teeth."

Pirro continued: "And he takes a picture of himself. He is smug, he is proud, and he is focused on what he’s doing."

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Manifesto Reveals Chilling Target List

image of The prosecutor claimed Allen plotted attack after Trump confirmed White House dinner appearance.
Source: mega

The prosecutor claimed Allen plotted attack after Trump confirmed White House dinner appearance.

Authorities pointed to Allen's alleged manifesto as key evidence, where he wrote his targets were "Administration officials (not including [FBI chief] Mr. [Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."

The document did not name Trump directly, but included the line: "And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

Asked whether that line referred to Trump, Pirro said: "You're going to have to ask him that. I don't really care."

She added: "I think if you read the manifesto... it is very clear who the intended target is."

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'We Will Prove That Beyond a Reasonable Doubt'

image of Chilling manifesto revealed targets, but Kash Patel was notably excluded.
Source: mega

Chilling manifesto revealed targets, but Kash Patel was notably excluded.

Pirro said investigators tied Allen's planning directly to Trump's appearance at the event, explaining: "It is very clear, based upon the fact that as soon as this president said that he was going to be at the Hilton for the White House Correspondents' Dinner on March 2nd, [Allen] then made the decision to hatch the plan."

She insisted the case is strong, adding: "I can tell you, we will be able to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt."

Addressing speculation about Allen's mental state, Pirro said: "The one issue that people might think about is, is he insane. He is far from insane. He is brilliant. He has a master's degree. He work[ed] at a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory."

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'It Is Definitively His Bullet'

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image of Prosecutors insisted Allen was 'far from insane' calling him 'brilliant' with NASA ties.
Source: DOJ

Prosecutors insisted Allen was 'far from insane' calling him 'brilliant' with NASA ties.

Questions initially swirled over whether a Secret Service agent had been hit by friendly fire, but Pirro shut that down.

"We have," she said when asked if authorities determined who shot the agent.

"There's video of the defendant shooting at the Secret Service agent. We now can establish that a pellet that came from the buckshot from the defendant's Mossberg pump-action shotgun was intertwined with the vest of the Secret Service officer. It is definitively his bullet," she added.

Allen, who allegedly brought a shotgun, handgun, and knives to the hotel, now faces multiple federal charges, including attempting to assassinate the president. He was arraigned last week and did not enter a plea.

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