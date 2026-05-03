'Rambo' Gunman Cole Allen 'Armed to the Teeth' in Alleged Plot to Kill Trump at White House Dinner, Prosecutor Says

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro did not hold back when describing Allen's mindset, saying, per CNN, "Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions."

Referring to Allen's alleged writings and preparation, she added, "I mean, this guy thought he was Rambo. I mean, he was armed to the teeth."

Pirro continued: "And he takes a picture of himself. He is smug, he is proud, and he is focused on what he’s doing."