Adam Driver is said to be "fuming" over allegations made by Lena Dunham after she accused him of volatile on-set behavior while they were shooting Girls together and described a near-intimate off-screen moment – claims insiders told RadarOnline.com have left the actor "frustrated" and "blindsided". The dispute stems from 39-year-old Dunham's new memoir Famesick, in which she revisits her working relationship with Driver, 42, during the six-season run of her hit HBO show Girls from 2012 to 2017, when she was 25 and he was 28 when it first aired.

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'I Am Your Boss, You Can't Speak To Me This Way'

Source: Mega Lena Dunham released a new memoir titled 'Famesick' detailing her time on 'Girls.'

Dunham alleges the pair grew unusually close during rehearsals, particularly when Driver's now-wife Joanne Tucker was out of town, and describes interactions she characterizes as flirtatious – alongside claims of aggressive outbursts, including Driver allegedly hurling a chair and punching a wall. Dunham said about trying to handle him on set: "At the time, I didn't have the skill to… it never entered my mind to say, 'I am your boss, you can't speak to me this way.' "And, at that point in my 20s, I still thought that's what great male geniuses do: eviscerate you. Which is weird, because I was raised by a male genius who would never do that."

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Deeply Unfair Characterizations

Source: Mega Adam Driver felt blindsided and frustrated by the allegations in the book.

A source close to Driver has now rejected the framing of events, saying the actor has been left angered by what they described as "deeply unfair characterizations." They told us: "Adam is taken aback by the tone and timing of these claims – particularly given how much time has passed. From his perspective, this reads less like reflection and more like a reframing that paints him in a damaging light and as some kind of abusive person." The source added: "There's a belief among those around him that this narrative is driven by frustration over how their careers diverged – he became a leading man while she moved into different creative spaces, and it seems to have left her jealous."

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Late Night Visits and Tension

Source: HBO/YOUTUBE The creator recounted a week when Driver visited her home almost every night.

Dunham's memoir recounts a period when Driver allegedly visited her frequently while Tucker was away. The Girls creator said: "That week ... he came over almost every night. I was still frail and fawning, a careful and terrified version of myself – and maybe he liked me most that way. Maybe it made his heart go out to me, or maybe it just leveled the balance of power." She also claims Driver told her: "You still home alone, Dunham. Okay. I'm riding down to you. But I'm warning you, if I come up, I'm not leaving this time." Dunham said she chose not to answer the door when he arrived, explaining: "It felt as simple as ignoring your doorbell, as pretending to be asleep, as impossible as stopping your blood from flowing. But some part of me knew – some wise part of me, some bold part of me – that if we crossed whatever boundary we were threatening to cross, the return to work would be tinged with humiliation."

'Chaotic But Creatively Charged'

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Source: HBO/YOUTUBE The pair filmed a sex scene during the first season of the HBO series.