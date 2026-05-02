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Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP as 'Done' After FISA Vote Sparks Fury Over 'Broken Promises': 'Words Are Meaningless Puffs of Air'

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Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the GOP as 'done' after the FISA vote sparked outrage over 'broken promises.'

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May 2 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene unloaded on her own party after lawmakers pushed through a controversial surveillance extension, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The outspoken Republican declared the GOP "done" as outrage erupted over what she called "broken promises" tied to the FISA vote.

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Greene Erupts Over FISA Extension

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image of MTG raged that Republican 'words are meaningless puffs of air' following the controversial surveillance extension.
Source: mega

MTG raged that Republican 'words are meaningless puffs of air' following the controversial surveillance extension.

Greene blasted Republicans after Congress approved a 45-day extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without key reforms, per The Daily Beast.

The legislation allows agencies, including the CIA, NSA, and FBI, to monitor foreign targets without a warrant, but critics argue it risks sweeping up Americans' communications.

"After years of Trump and Republicans campaigning and demanding on Fox News that warrant requirements must be added to FISA, nothing changed," Greene posted.

Greene accused her fellow Republicans of failing to follow through on their commitments to voters.

"The promises they made to you are broken. The only thing that matters is voting records, none of their words," she wrote. "Words are meaningless puffs of air."

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'The GOP Is Done'

image of Greene warned the GOP had 'betrayed' voters as lawmakers pushed through the FISA extension without changes.
Source: mega

Greene warned the GOP had 'betrayed' voters as lawmakers pushed through the FISA extension without changes.

The Georgia lawmaker escalated her criticism in a follow-up message, taking aim at what she described as widespread betrayal inside the party.

"The GOP is done," she wrote. "Behind the veil, they are one and the same as the Democrats."

"The betrayal on FISA, no ban on CBDC, not stopping AI in cars, protecting glyphosate, the Iran war, and no domestic agenda lowering the cost of living and health insurance is all unforgivable," Greene added.

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Greene Claims GOP Congressman Mocked Trump 'Constantly'

image of MTG amplified fears of government overreach as Republicans clashed over surveillance powers.
Source: mega

MTG amplified fears of government overreach as Republicans clashed over surveillance powers.

Greene recently took aim at what she described as "two-faced" behavior inside the Republican Party, singling out Mike Lawler.

She claimed the New York lawmaker privately ridiculed Donald Trump before later falling in line.

"He hated Donald Trump, made fun of him constantly, mimicked him, making fun of his voice," Greene said. "He used to attack me, make fun of me, come and find me on the House floor, and make fun of me for supporting Donald Trump."

"I thought he was a Democrat. I was like, he's literally a Democrat. He's so against all the things that Republican voters care about, and he clearly hates Donald Trump," she added.

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Greene Says Lawler Suddenly Switched Sides

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image of Greene accused Republicans of being 'one and the same as Democrats' in fiery post-FISA rant.
Source: mega

Greene accused Republicans of being 'one and the same as Democrats' in fiery post-FISA rant.

Greene claimed Lawler's stance dramatically shifted after Trump regained political power, accusing him of embracing MAGA after years of criticism.

"I started calling him MAGA Mike Lawler because he was all of a sudden like becoming Trump's biggest supporter, and he was all excited." Greene said. "It all changed when Trump went in the White House. Literally, in a matter of months, those of us who fought for him... we all of a sudden got kicked out."

"And it was the Republicans, like Mike Lawler and all these other guys, that were the ones being constantly ushered into the White House," Greene added.

She also alleged Lawler later flaunted his connection to Trump.

"He came back on the House floor one day... and he was like, 'I've got one of these, Marjorie. Do you have one of these?'" she explained.

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