Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP as 'Done' After FISA Vote Sparks Fury Over 'Broken Promises': 'Words Are Meaningless Puffs of Air'

Greene blasted Republicans after Congress approved a 45-day extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act without key reforms, per The Daily Beast.

The legislation allows agencies, including the CIA, NSA, and FBI, to monitor foreign targets without a warrant, but critics argue it risks sweeping up Americans' communications.

"After years of Trump and Republicans campaigning and demanding on Fox News that warrant requirements must be added to FISA, nothing changed," Greene posted.

Greene accused her fellow Republicans of failing to follow through on their commitments to voters.

"The promises they made to you are broken. The only thing that matters is voting records, none of their words," she wrote. "Words are meaningless puffs of air."