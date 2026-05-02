At least six women – identified through the documents – have since come forward alleging they were housed in those properties after being brought to the UK from countries including Russia and across Europe.

The findings raise fresh questions about decisions made by the Metropolitan Police not to open a full criminal inquiry following claims made by Virginia Giuffre, who died in 2025 aged 41, that she had been trafficked by Epstein to London as a teen.

One investigative source familiar with the files said: "What becomes clear when you examine the material in detail is a highly deliberate system of control – these addresses may have been among the most desirable in London on the surface, but the lived reality outlined in the documents is starkly different.

"Behind the polished image of affluence, there are repeated accounts of women being kept in confined, overcrowded conditions, suggesting the properties were being used in a way entirely at odds with their outward presentation."