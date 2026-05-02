EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside Jeffrey Epstein's Hidden Sex Dungeons — Where He Housed Trafficking Victims From Across the Globe
May 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein housed women he trafficked in luxury London apartments in the years after authorities declined to pursue further investigations into allegations against him – with newly examined records shedding light on what sources describe as a hidden network operating in plain sight.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell, is revealed in a cache of emails, receipts and financial documents released by the US Department of Justice earlier this year to have rented four flats in the affluent Kensington and Chelsea district.
Epstein London Properties Linked To Trafficking Claims
At least six women – identified through the documents – have since come forward alleging they were housed in those properties after being brought to the UK from countries including Russia and across Europe.
The findings raise fresh questions about decisions made by the Metropolitan Police not to open a full criminal inquiry following claims made by Virginia Giuffre, who died in 2025 aged 41, that she had been trafficked by Epstein to London as a teen.
One investigative source familiar with the files said: "What becomes clear when you examine the material in detail is a highly deliberate system of control – these addresses may have been among the most desirable in London on the surface, but the lived reality outlined in the documents is starkly different.
"Behind the polished image of affluence, there are repeated accounts of women being kept in confined, overcrowded conditions, suggesting the properties were being used in a way entirely at odds with their outward presentation."
Financial Trails And Cross Border Movement Under Scrutiny
The source added: "The financial arrangements linked to these flats are equally telling. There are layered payment trails and structured transactions that would ordinarily trigger concern in any rigorous trafficking investigation.
"When you consider the cross-border movement of individuals alongside these financial patterns, it points to an operation of considerable scale and coordination – the kind that would typically demand sustained scrutiny from multiple agencies."
Emails examined as part of the investigation into Epstein indicate intelligence relating to the pedophile's financial activity was shared by the National Crime Agency with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2020.
Among the details highlighted were payments to a Coutts bank account used to cover rent on at least one Chelsea property where women were allegedly housed.
Despite the exclusivity of the area, sources said the living conditions described in correspondence were overcrowded, with some women sleeping on sofas.
One email captured Epstein expressing anger after complaints were raised about the conditions.
Allegations Of Recruitment And Organized Network
Further accounts suggest some of the women were pressured into recruiting others as part of a wider trafficking network.
A source close to the inquiry said: "The material suggests exploitation went beyond what many would assume – there are strong indications some of the women were pressured into playing an active role in sustaining the network itself. In effect, they appear to have been manipulated into recruiting or introducing others, deepening their own entrapment while expanding the operation.
"When you also look at the travel patterns that emerge, including frequent cross-border journeys such as repeated trips to Paris on the Eurostar, it becomes clear this was not a localized arrangement. It reflects a structured, coordinated system operating across multiple countries, with a level of organization that points to a deliberately managed international network."
Police Decisions And Prince Andrew Allegations Revisited
The Metropolitan Police interviewed Giuffre in 2015 and 2016 but decided against launching a criminal investigation, a position it maintained after subsequent reviews in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
A spokesperson said the force had sought guidance from prosecutors and worked alongside US authorities.
They said: "Following this legal advice, it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities outside the UK and perpetrators based overseas and therefore international authorities were best placed to progress these allegations."
The spokesperson added: "A decision was then made in November 2016 not to proceed to a full criminal investigation."
Giuffre had alleged she was trafficked to London in 2001 for sex with the now ex-Prince Andrew, 66, at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted in the US for her role in Epstein's crimes.
Andrew has denied the allegations and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the force is now "fully engaged" in a National Police Chiefs' Council group established after the release of the new tranche of Epstein files, adding an assessment into whether London airports were used as transit points in trafficking activity remains ongoing.