Megyn Kelly Backtracks on Trump, Calls His Demand to Fire Jimmy Kimmel 'Very Inappropriate' Amid Escalating Feud

Kelly's comments came during a conversation with The Man Show co-creator Adam Carolla, who weighed in on the joke.

"It's a pretty typical roast joke," Carolla said. "When you make a joke, and then nothing happens—like, there was no shooting. No one made a thing about it before the shooting."

Kimmel responded during his Thursday monologue.

"If incompetently presiding over not just one of, but the lowest ratings in history is the reason I should be fired, we should both be out of a job, because you're not doing too good either," Kimmel said.

Her comments also come after Trump previously lashed out at her and other conservative figures he viewed as disloyal.

"It's easy! Tucker is a low-IQ person - Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, 'Candace' (Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely 'fried'," Trump wrote in response to a CNN segment about his ratings.