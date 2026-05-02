EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Savaged After His Brooklyn Beckham-Style Nepo Baby 'Career' Effort Resurfaces
May 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew is facing renewed ridicule as his little-known attempt at a photography career has resurfaced – with critics drawing parallels to so-called "nepo baby" ventures such as Brooklyn Beckham's much-mocked attempt at being a professional snapper.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew, 66, published a photography book in 1995 titled Photographs: Andrew, Prince Duke of York.
Ex-Prince Andrew Reflects on 'Tyro' Photography
His project, encouraged by figures within his inner circle, was presented as a personal creative endeavor rather than an official royal exercise.
In the foreword, Andrew wrote: "This is a book by me, tyro-photographer, rather than by me, member of the Royal Family." It was also described as "a small slice of autobiography recording memories and impressions."
The book, which included images of royal life and public figures such as actress Finola Hughes, was met with widespread criticism upon release.
Andrew later conceded the technical shortcomings of some photographs, particularly those featuring a young Prince Harry.
Defending one image, he said: "What were they expecting, a Snowdon-like portrait? I'm not that brilliant."
Critics Slam Royal Art Project
Critics at the time were less forgiving.
Tim Hughes, then associate editor of the British Journal of Photography, described images of Harry as "technically very poor," while Professor John Hedgecoe criticized one portrait as "an absolute mess."
The negative reception extended internationally, with many reviews dismissing the project as pointless.
Sources familiar with the episode said the backlash has taken on new resonance amid ongoing debates about privilege and access as the scandal over Andrew's links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein rages on.
One insider told us: "This was an early example of a high-profile figure attempting to carve out a creative career with significant institutional backing, despite limited critical success.
"In hindsight, it fits into a broader conversation about opportunity – whether these ventures would have been possible without the platform that came with royal status."
"It's really very close to the failed nepo baby projects the world is now seeing," the source added.
Comparisons to Modern 'Nepo Baby' Ventures
Beckham faced widespread ridicule after releasing his 2017 photography book What I See. Critics mocked its simplistic captions and amateur images, questioning his credentials.
The project was widely seen as an example of celebrity privilege, with reviewers arguing it lacked the technical skill expected of a serious photographer.
Andrew has acknowledged the tension between his personal ambitions and public role.
He added that while he did not envision it as a full-time career, he left the door open to future possibilities.
Andrew once said: "I don't see myself necessarily doing it as a full-time job. I don't think I could find the time," before adding, "Who knows? Maybe, in 20 years time?"
Legal Troubles Over Epstein Connections
A widely circulated photograph showing Andrew with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, then 17, became central to allegations that ultimately led to his withdrawal from royal duties.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and disputed the authenticity of the image of him with his arm around Giuffre. After the latest tranche of his correspondence with Epstein emerged in January's dump of US Department of Justice case papers linked to the abuser, Andrew was arrested and then released "under investigation" by cops.
Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles by his older brother King Charles, was seized by officers on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.
Sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.