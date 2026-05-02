EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Savaged After His Brooklyn Beckham-Style Nepo Baby 'Career' Effort Resurfaces 

His project, encouraged by figures within his inner circle, was presented as a personal creative endeavor rather than an official royal exercise.

In the foreword, Andrew wrote: "This is a book by me, tyro-photographer, rather than by me, member of the Royal Family." It was also described as "a small slice of autobiography recording memories and impressions."

The book, which included images of royal life and public figures such as actress Finola Hughes, was met with widespread criticism upon release.

Andrew later conceded the technical shortcomings of some photographs, particularly those featuring a young Prince Harry.

Defending one image, he said: "What were they expecting, a Snowdon-like portrait? I'm not that brilliant."