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EXCLUSIVE: Jack's Back! Radar Reveals Truth Behind Reclusive Former Hollywood Hellraiser Jack Nicholson's 'Glow Up' as He Hits 89

Photo of Jack Nicholson
Source: Mega

Jack Nicholson has sparked fresh speculation about a possible return to the screen after appearing in rare family photos.

May 2 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Jack Nicholson has sparked fresh speculation about a possible return to the screen after appearing in rare family photos to mark his 89th birthday, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the reclusive star is regaining strength for a final movie comeback before retiring completely.

Nicholson, who has largely stayed out of public view since stepping away from acting after his 2010 film How Do You Know, was pictured celebrating with family and close friends including folk singer icon Joni Mitchell, 82.

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Jack Nicholson Celebrates 89th Birthday

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Photo of Jack Nicholson
Source: @lnicholson;Instagram

Jack Nicholson celebrated his 89th birthday with family and close friends.

The images were shared by his daughter Lorraine Nicholson, 36, offering a rare glimpse into the actor's private life after more than a decade away from Hollywood.

Lorraine captioned the image simply: "89!!" – with her snap showing Nicholson smiling and clapping alongside guests at his recent birthday celebration.

She also posted a throwback image of her father from the 1970s, reinforcing his enduring legacy as one of cinema's most recognizable figures.

Sources close to Nicholson – who was born April 22, 1937 – said the appearance reflects a broader improvement in his health and outlook.

One insider told us: "Jack is getting healthier and more energized, and people around him believe he would love to bow out with one last role.

"Fans will be stunned if he steps back into the spotlight – there is a sense this could be a final chapter rather than a full return.

"But his recent 'glow-up' and health regime is a huge sign he is gearing up for one last comeback before he bows out."

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Family Ties and Hollywood Legacy

Photo of Lorraine Nicholson
Source: Mega

Lorraine Nicholson shared the images of her father on social media.

Nicholson shares Lorraine and son Ray Nicholson with ex-wife Rebecca Broussard, and has several other children from previous relationships, including daughters Jennifer and Honey as well as son Caleb James Goddard.

He is estranged from his youngest daughter Tessa Gourin.

While Nicholson has kept a low profile in recent years, those close to him have periodically reassured fans about his wellbeing.

His longtime friend Danny DeVito recently said: "I just saw Jack a couple of weeks ago – it was his birthday a month ago, and he's great."

DeVito also reflected on Nicholson's personality when they first met, saying: "There was no need for an icebreaker. He was immediately just so embracing... he started out exactly the way everybody else did, where he couldn't get a job.

"It was like he came to Hollywood and he was just going to write and direct, and then Easy Rider comes along after the (Roger) Corman stuff... So he was in our milieu, and he was always just as open and genuine, and we all felt it immediately."

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Peers Defend Nicholson's Sharpness

Photo of Danny De Vito
Source: Mega

Danny DeVito visited his longtime friend a few weeks ago.

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The actor added: "Of course, he was doing it because he's that way, and he was also doing it because that had to be, because we had to be all joined at the hip in that movie, and we had such great performances."

Broadcaster Bill O'Reilly also recently dismissed concerns about Nicholson's mental sharpness.

He said: "I visited Jack Nicholson a few months ago. I had a long conversation with him and he follows the No Spin News very closely and had all kinds of intelligent questions for me."

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Photo of Bill O'Reilly
Source: Mega

Broadcaster Bill O'Reilly discussed current events with Nicholson during a recent visit.

O'Reilly added: "I have been friends with him for decades. He is 85, OK? But he is more intellectually nimble than the president of the United States."

Nicholson's legacy spans more than 70 films, including As Good as It Gets, Terms of Endearment, Five Easy Pieces and A Few Good Men, cementing his status as one of Hollywood's defining actors across five decades.

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