EXCLUSIVE: Jack's Back! Radar Reveals Truth Behind Reclusive Former Hollywood Hellraiser Jack Nicholson's 'Glow Up' as He Hits 89

The images were shared by his daughter Lorraine Nicholson, 36, offering a rare glimpse into the actor's private life after more than a decade away from Hollywood.

Lorraine captioned the image simply: "89!!" – with her snap showing Nicholson smiling and clapping alongside guests at his recent birthday celebration.

She also posted a throwback image of her father from the 1970s, reinforcing his enduring legacy as one of cinema's most recognizable figures.

Sources close to Nicholson – who was born April 22, 1937 – said the appearance reflects a broader improvement in his health and outlook.

One insider told us: "Jack is getting healthier and more energized, and people around him believe he would love to bow out with one last role.

"Fans will be stunned if he steps back into the spotlight – there is a sense this could be a final chapter rather than a full return.

"But his recent 'glow-up' and health regime is a huge sign he is gearing up for one last comeback before he bows out."