Jack Nicholson’s Friends Urge Actor To Connect With 25-Year-Old Estranged Daughter Tessa Weeks After She Broke Her Silence About Their Relationship

jack nicholson tessa pp
Source: mega;@tessadotgourin/instagram
By:

Feb. 27 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Actor Jack Nicholson has been privately urged to do the right thing and finally acknowledge his shunned love child, Tessa Gourin, after she came forward to break her silence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Delving back into the past is Jack’s worst nightmare, but the feeling is he needs to make this right,” an insider said.

jacknicholson
Source: mega

The Shining star, 85, was one of Hollywood’s infamous lotharios in his heyday and sired five other children with four different women. But he has not publicly acknowledged Tessa as his daughter, thought she claims he paid for her education when she was younger.

Tessa, 28, recently revealed her mother Jenine Gourin warned her “not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad. I know he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Anne’s.”

Gourin's mother was a waitress in NYC when she had a fling with the actor. Their brief romance led to Tessa’s birth in 1994.

"My mom wanted me to have a relationship with him, but he said he wasn’t interested," Gourin said.

tessadotgourin
Source: @tessadotgourin/instagram
"I was afraid people would think I was tacky or that I was riding off his coattails," Gourin said. "But this person doesn’t want me in his life, so how would you use that to your benefit?"

Meanwhile, bloated Nicholson hasn’t acted in a movie in over a decade and lives as a virtual recluse.

tessadotgourin
Source: @tessadotgourin/instagram
“His other kids visit but he’s cut off almost everybody from his Hollywood years,” said the source. “He’s a loving guy at heart, and the last thing he needs right now is this dark cloud hanging over his legacy.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jack has been living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills.

"Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn't leave his house anymore... I think his son and daughter are looking after him now,” a pal of the three-time Oscar winner told RadarOnline.com.

The insider spilled, “the Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him. Physically he is fine — but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super-talented actor, like Jack, go out this way.”

jack ray nicholson
Source: mega

Recently, Jack made a rare appearance at a NBA game with his son.

