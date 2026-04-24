Jack Nicholson Seen in Rare Photo as Daughter Lorraine Shares Glimpse of Reclusive Star on 89th Birthday
April 24 2026, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET
Jack Nicholson's daughter has shared a rare snap of the reclusive actor while celebrating his 89th birthday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lorraine Nicholson, 36, posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, showing The Shining star at an intimate family gathering alongside a mini "89!" caption.
Looking Happy And Healthy
Nicholson looked cozy in an art-filled living room, smiling and clapping mid-celebration while dressed in a dark polo and rust-colored trousers.
A second throwback image in the post captures a much younger Nicholson in a bright red "Drink Coca-Cola" T-shirt, cigar in hand and flashing his signature grin.
The actor has retreated from public life in recent years.
Once a constant presence in Hollywood and courtside at L.A. Lakers games, the The Departed actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight.
Flashing His Signature Grin
Lorraine, 36, is one of Nicholson’s six children and remains especially close with him, along with her brother Ray, 33.
Both followed their father into acting, though Lorraine has since shifted toward directing and producing.
She last shared a photo of her father in November, calling the snap "A November to remember," alongside a family shot that included Ray as well as photos with her boyfriend, director Jason Reitman.
No Longer A Regular At The Lakers
Nicholson also made a surprise appearance in February last year at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, where he introduced Adam Sandler.
His last film role dates back to 2010’s How Do You Know, directed by James L. Brooks, who previously helmed Nicholson's Oscar-winning performances in Terms of Endearment and As Good as It Gets.
RadarOnline.com recently told how Nicholson’s life was impacted by his split from Anjelica Huston, whom he dated on and off for nearly 20 years.
We revealed how he still "misses" Huston and "can't believe what a fool he was" for ruining their romance.
Huston and Nicholson met at a party held at his Los Angeles home in 1973 and quickly became embroiled in a heated on-again, off-again relationship for the next 17 years.
While the Addams Family actress admitted he'd stepped out on their romance in the past, her breaking point came when he revealed that he'd fathered a child with waitress-turned-actress Rebecca Broussard during their relationship.
"She’s the love of his life," a source spilled in resurfaced quotes. "He feels like such an idiot for messing it all up because he couldn't keep it in his pants.
"He was unfaithful in the worst possible way because he got another woman pregnant while they were together. It's no wonder Anjelica dumped him."