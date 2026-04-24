Jack Nicholson Seen in Rare Photo as Daughter Lorraine Shares Glimpse of Reclusive Star on 89th Birthday

Nicholson looked cozy in an art-filled living room, smiling and clapping mid-celebration while dressed in a dark polo and rust-colored trousers.

A second throwback image in the post captures a much younger Nicholson in a bright red "Drink Coca-Cola" T-shirt, cigar in hand and flashing his signature grin.

The actor has retreated from public life in recent years.

Once a constant presence in Hollywood and courtside at L.A. Lakers games, the The Departed actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight.