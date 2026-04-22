EXCLUSIVE: Jack Nicholson's Love and Loss — Reclusive Hollywood Star Lives in Regret of Losing 'Love of His Life' Anjelica Huston as He Celebrates 89th Birthday

Huston and Nicholson met at a party held at his Los Angeles home in 1973 and quickly became embroiled in a heated on-again, off-again relationship for the next 17 years.

While the Addams Family actress admitted he'd stepped out on their romance in the past, her breaking point came when he revealed that he'd fathered a child with waitress-turned-actress Rebecca Broussard during their relationship.

"She’s the love of his life," a source spilled in resurfaced quotes. "He feels like such an idiot for messing it all up because he couldn't keep it in his pants."

"There's not much Jack can do but pine from a distance," added the source. "He talks a lot about how much he regrets the way he treated her. He was unfaithful in the worst possible way because he got another woman pregnant while they were together. It's no wonder Anjelica dumped him."