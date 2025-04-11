Jack Nicholson's Heartbreaking Gesture to Ex Anjelica Huston Revealed After Actress Told World She Waged Secret Cancer Battle

Huston and Nicholson dated on and off from 1973 to 1990. Though no longer together, they remain close friends. However, it is rare when they get the chance to see each other.

She explained: "Life gets in the way.

"Also, for some reason, they've been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that's always irritating. I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him."

Nicholson has a new reason to check in on his friend after she told the world about her cancer diagnosis.

While she has decided to keep her exact diagnosis private, she said she's now "in the clear" and has a new outlook on life.

Huston said she was diagnosed after the release of her film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, adding the diagnosis took her by complete surprise.

"That was a very serious moment for me," she said. "It's not something that came lightly."