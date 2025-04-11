Jack Nicholson's Heartbreaking Gesture to Ex Anjelica Huston Revealed After Actress Told World She Waged Secret Cancer Battle
Anjelica Huston has shared that ex-boyfriend Jack Nicholson offered up his home to her during the devastating California wildfires in January, RadarOnline.com can report.
The fast-moving fires came as the Addams Family actress continued her recovery from her secret battle with cancer.
Huston, who shocked fans when she revealed her private fight with the disease earlier this week, was forced to evacuate her ranch near the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California as the wildfires came dangerously close.
The 73-year-old told People that just as she was fleeing her home with her housekeeper and pets, she got a surprising phone call.
"The phone just rang out of nowhere, and it was him," she shared. "It's always a comfort when he calls."
Nicholson, 87, wanted to make sure she was safe and offered his home as a temporary shelter if she needed it.
The Prizzi's Honor star turned him down, something she now regrets: "It was heartbreakingly sweet. I’ve gone back over it several times in my head, and I think next time I’d accept the invitation."
Huston and Nicholson dated on and off from 1973 to 1990. Though no longer together, they remain close friends. However, it is rare when they get the chance to see each other.
She explained: "Life gets in the way.
"Also, for some reason, they've been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that's always irritating. I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him."
Nicholson has a new reason to check in on his friend after she told the world about her cancer diagnosis.
While she has decided to keep her exact diagnosis private, she said she's now "in the clear" and has a new outlook on life.
Huston said she was diagnosed after the release of her film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, adding the diagnosis took her by complete surprise.
"That was a very serious moment for me," she said. "It's not something that came lightly."
These days, she continued her recovery at her 120-acre ranch in Three Rivers, California.
She bought the property, which once featured a dilapidated house, in the 1980s but kept the property a secret for years as she renovated the estate.
Huston's ranch features a two-bedroom guesthouse, a studio, pool and stables, but the highlight of the property is the ample amount of space for the actress' passion – gardening.
On keeping her sprawling ranch under wraps, Huston told the LA Times: "I didn't tell anybody about this place for two or three years because this was the first place that was truly mine.
"It may not have looked like much, but I paid for it with my own money, and that felt significant at the time. And I loved the idea that you can go in and make a place better than you found it."
It's been four years since Huston's cancer scare, something she admits "means so much to me."
The actress added: "It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."
She still goes in for regular scans and is taking care of her health. She added the scary situation changed how she lived her life.
"It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously," the movie star disclosed.
"So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."