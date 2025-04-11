Inside the VERY Private Compound Where Anjelica Houston Secretly Recovered From Cancer — 'This Was the First Place That Was Truly Mine'

While the actress did not specify what time of cancer she had, Huston said the diagnosis came as a "big shock."

She told People: "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself. It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go."

Huston added: "One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."