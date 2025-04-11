Your tip
Inside the VERY Private Compound Where Anjelica Houston Secretly Recovered From Cancer — 'This Was the First Place That Was Truly Mine'

Photo of Anjelica Huston.
Source: MEGA

Anjelica Huston recovered from her cancer battle at her 120-acre California ranch.

Profile Image

April 10 2025, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal the private California ranch where Anjelica Huston recovered from her secret cancer battle.

Huston, 73, stunned fans when she announced she was diagnosed with cancer following the release of the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

anjelica huston secret cancer battle private compound
Source: MEGA

Huston revealed she was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in 2019.

While the actress did not specify what time of cancer she had, Huston said the diagnosis came as a "big shock."

She told People: "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself. It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go."

Huston added: "One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

anjelica huston secret cancer battle private compound
Source: MEGA

Huston said the diagnosis came as a 'big shock' to her.

While reflecting on her remission, Huston said "it's a fantastic thing" and she considers herself "very lucky" and her "doctors have been wonderful."

As she recovered from her illness, the Addams Family star retreated to 120-acre ranch in Three Rivers, California.

She bought the property, which once featured a dilapidated house, in the 1980s but kept the property a secret for years as she renovated the estate.

On keeping her sprawling ranch under wraps, Huston told the LA Times: "I didn't tell anybody about this place for two or three years because this was the first place that was truly mine.

"It may not have looked like much, but I paid for it with my own money, and that felt significant at the time. And I loved the idea that you can go in and make a place better than you found it."

The movie star home is said to have a quirky and rustic vibe, full of special items she's collected over the years, according to Architectural Digest.

angelica huston
Source: MEGA

Huston recovered from cancer treatments at her Three Rivers ranch, where she enjoys gardening.

Turning the space into her own oasis was easy for Huston, who said she's "used to decorating."

She added: "It's that old sixties gypsy thing when I modeled and had to make a place my own for four days – you know, scarves draped over shades, rat packing."

Huston's ranch features a two-bedroom guesthouse, a studio, pool and stables, but the highlight of the property is the ample amount of space for the actress' passion – gardening.

She joked: "My friends laugh at me for trying to create an English garden at 4,000 feet in the Rockies, and I quite agree, it's completely insane, because all I do is replant roses."

While recovering at home, Huston noted she loves to "survey the beauty of my garden" while drinking her coffee, before adding: "I think this house is my inner life."

