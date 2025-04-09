'The Addams Family' Legend Anjelica Huston Reveals Secret Cancer Battle She 'Managed to Survive' — 'A Very Serious Moment'
Anjelica Huston has revealed her secret battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 73-year-old star of The Addams Family said she's now "in the clear," and has a new outlook on life.
Huston said she was diagnosed after the release of her film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019. The Oscar winner told People the diagnosis took her by complete surprise.
"That was a very serious moment for me," she told the outlet. "It's not something that came lightly."
While she has decided to keep her exact diagnosis private, she boasted that she has been declared cancer-free.
She said: "I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."
Huston said she still goes in for regular scans, and is taking care of her health. She added the scary situation changed how she lived her life.
"It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously," the movie star disclosed.
"So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."
After finding out she had beaten the cancer, Huston decided to come forward to help inspire those in similar battles.
She said: "Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through.
"Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."
Huston added: "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself."
The Prizzi's Honor star, who once dated Jack Nicholson, has managed to survive several health scares. In her 2013 autobiography, A Story Lately Told: Coming of Age in Ireland, London and New York, Huston admitted she once tried to kill herself in "desperation" over a different boyfriend's mood swings.
She revealed that in 1969, when she was just age 18, she met photographer Bob Richardson, who was 42 at the time. The two had a tumultuous romance, made more difficult by the fact he was suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Huston wrote: "I never felt so fragile or vulnerable as when Bob became demonic and flew into a rage, or worse, when afterward he retreated into his shell.
"One morning, four days into one of these ordeals, I walked into the bathroom at the Chelsea Hotel and, in desperation, drew a razor blade across my left wrist. I ran back into the bedroom, blood spurting from the vein, crying to him, 'Will this make you love me?"
In her book, Huston also told of how she caught the eye of actor Marlon Brando when she was just 16 and the then-53-year-old screen legend had been invited by her father, director John Huston, to their family estate in Ireland.
She wrote: "I went up to the Big House one morning and found a tanned, even-featured man in a maroon velour sweatshirt standing on the upstairs landing, talking to Dad, who introduced me to him.
"Marlon smiled and his lips curled. He spoke through his nose.
"That afternoon in the study, Marlon gave me a tortoise shell ring from Tahiti, inlaid with silver and asked me if I'd like to visit him there someday."