'The Addams Family' Legend Anjelica Huston Reveals Secret Cancer Battle She 'Managed to Survive' — 'A Very Serious Moment'

Huston said she was diagnosed after the release of her film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019. The Oscar winner told People the diagnosis took her by complete surprise.

"That was a very serious moment for me," she told the outlet. "It's not something that came lightly."

While she has decided to keep her exact diagnosis private, she boasted that she has been declared cancer-free.

She said: "I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me. It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."

Huston said she still goes in for regular scans, and is taking care of her health. She added the scary situation changed how she lived her life.