EXCLUSIVE: Jack's Back! Nicholson Shows There's Still Life in the Old Dog by Taking Late-Night Calls From a VERY Glamorous Ex
Hermit screen legend Jack Nicholson is still carrying a torch for ex-gal Lara Flynn Boyle, and RadarOnline.com can reveal when he's not watching over the estate wall from the golf course, he's thinking about the one that got away.
The 85-year-old Hollywood veteran has been living in real estate investor Donald Ray Thomas's mansion since 2008, but pals say his reclusive lifestyle rekindled a close emotional bond with her.
"They have been back in touch for a while, and Jack is being careful about not scaring her off," revealed our source. "Among the first things he asks is if Lara is free."
'Coming Alive'
The As Good As It Gets star has been pining for another long-gone lady love in recent times – Anjelica Huston, 73.
They dated on and off for nearly two decades, with our source noting: "He tried to erase her during the filming of The Shining and Batman."
Now, having Boyle to lean on and talk to is a real bright spot in his life, the insider said.
They added: "But it's also a little bittersweet because he mourns how good the two of them had it back then."
Past Lovers
The pair dated from 1999 to 2004, and their love affair was electric, said a source, "with fun vibes and crackling chemistry," and not just sex.
"They always had plenty of fun," said an insider. "He's saying it had not faded and that they'd hoped they'd find their way back to each other someday."
Nicholson's now mostly solo, and Boyle's calls have become the highlight of his routine.
Our source added: "She checks in on him nearly every day and a lot of the time their calls will last an hour or more. Jack would come alive when he heard her voice."
While there's no suggestion of Boyle being disloyal to her husband, sources still think the emotional intensity between her and Jack never fully went away.
"Lara has a huge impact on him," said a source.