EXCLUSIVE: Jack's Back! Nicholson Shows There's Still Life in the Old Dog by Taking Late-Night Calls From a VERY Glamorous Ex

Hermit screen legend Jack Nicholson is still carrying a torch for ex-gal Lara Flynn Boyle, and RadarOnline.com can reveal when he's not watching over the estate wall from the golf course, he's thinking about the one that got away.

The 85-year-old Hollywood veteran has been living in real estate investor Donald Ray Thomas's mansion since 2008, but pals say his reclusive lifestyle rekindled a close emotional bond with her.

"They have been back in touch for a while, and Jack is being careful about not scaring her off," revealed our source. "Among the first things he asks is if Lara is free."