EXCLUSIVE: How Folk Icon Joni Mitchell Revived Her Career Because 'She Knows She Doesn't Have Much Time Left' — on Her 82nd Birthday
Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
Folk icon Joni Mitchell has embraced her golden years with a promise to give back to fans as "she knows she doesn't have much time left," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mitchell, who turned 82 on November 7, delivered a memorable performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards – and insiders claimed she pushed herself to pull off the appearance as a farewell to fans.
Joni's 'Farewell' Performance
While Mitchell took home a Grammy for Best Folk Album, the most memorable moment of the evening was when she took the stage with Brandi Carlisle to perform one of her biggest hits – and brought the house down.
An insider said of the performance: "Joni knows she doesn't have much time left, and she wanted to give her fans a last chance to see her singing one of her most significant songs."
It took a lot for Mitchell to even be able to make it to the music industry's biggest night, let alone deliver an incredible performance.
Mitchell has suffered several health crisis, beginning with a contracting Polio when she was nine-years-old. The illness left her with a permanent weakness in her left hand and leg.
In 2015, she was struck with a crippling brain aneurysm that initially robbed her of the ability to walk and talk. With the help of ongoing and intense therapy, the singer-songwriter slowly relearned basic life skills in addition to teaching herself how to sing and play music again.
Now, in her 80s, she's battling a rare and taxing condition, Morgellons disease.
Symptoms of Morgellons disease "include the feeling that fibers are emerging from the skin," and those with the condition "often report feeling as if something is crawling on or stinging their skin," according to the Mayo Clinic.
The insider noted: "Joni is struggling in so many ways, she's convinced her body will give out on her sooner than later."
Sources say the gutsy songbird chose the Grammys for her final act, not only because she won an award for her live album Joni Mitchell at Newport, but also because she'd never performed at the awards show before and knew she'd reach millions of fans.
A source added: "This was Joni's musical love letter to the world. And from the reaction she got, it's clear the world is loving her back!"
When Mitchell finished belting out Both Sides Now at the award show, the audience erupted in cheers and gave her a standing ovation.
While it appeared the Grammys would be her last major performance, Mitchell stunned fans when she offered her talents to raise funds for victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
She sat in an ornate chair and tapped her cane on the floor as she delivered another rare and tear-jerking rendition of Both Sides Now with Blake Mills supporting on the guitar at the FireAid concert in January.