EXCLUSIVE: How Folk Icon Joni Mitchell Revived Her Career Because 'She Knows She Doesn't Have Much Time Left' — on Her 82nd Birthday

While Mitchell took home a Grammy for Best Folk Album, the most memorable moment of the evening was when she took the stage with Brandi Carlisle to perform one of her biggest hits – and brought the house down.

An insider said of the performance: "Joni knows she doesn't have much time left, and she wanted to give her fans a last chance to see her singing one of her most significant songs."

It took a lot for Mitchell to even be able to make it to the music industry's biggest night, let alone deliver an incredible performance.