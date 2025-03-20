EXCLUSIVE: Joni Mitchell Facing Calls For Her to Be Cancelled Over 'Racism' — After Ultra-Woke Gen Z'ers Raked Up Old Snap of Music Icon Wearing Blackface... 50 YEARS Ago
Woke eco-warrior Joni Mitchell is facing a social media backlash over her use of blackface in the 1970s.
The Canadian-American artist, one of the world’s most celebrated songwriters, has come under renewed scrutiny and calls to be canceled for her former black "alter-ego", named Art Nouveau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mitchell, 81 – best known for her association with California’s beatnik counterculture – used to dress up in blackface, complete with an Afro, a pimp suit and a wide mustache, in the mid-1970s and early 1980s.
Her now controversial alter-ego featured prominently on the cover of her 1977 album Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter.
Following a viral rendition of her song California by Amanda Seyfried, the Mamma Mia actress, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the artist’s controversial history is under the spotlight thanks to a younger generation of woke warrior music fans.
One social media user wrote on X: "Can I be the brave annoying Gen Z person and say yeah, I don’t care for her because she did black face."
A fellow social media user chipped in: "Just found out Joni Mitchell did blackface in the '80s during the era of my favorite album no one talk to me."
Another critic claimed she had a "problematic history," while others said she was now "being canceled on TikTok."
It came after actress Amanda Seyfried, 39, appeared on the US television program on March 5, during which she performed a rendition of California to pay tribute to the US state that "deserves a lot of love right now" after the devastating L.A. wildfires struck earlier this year.
A clip of the performance gained massive traction, notching up 38.3 million views and 5.1 million likes on the FallonTonight TikTok account –leading to a new generation discovering Mitchell’s back catalog.
The artist previously said she created her blackface persona after being inspired by a black man she saw walking down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles in 1976 and decided to dress up as him for a Halloween fancy dress party.
"I saw this black guy with a beautiful spirit walking with a bop," Mitchell told writer Angela LaGreca.
She added: "As he went by me he turned around and said: 'Ummm mmm, looking good sister, lookin’ good.' Well, I just felt so good after he said that. It was as if this spirit went into me.
"So I started walking like him. I bought a black wig, I bought sideburns, a mustache. I bought some pancake make-up. I was like, 'I’m goin’ as him'."
Mitchell, who lost her ability to speak after a brain aneurysm 10 years ago, recently stole the show at a benefit concert for L.A. wildfire victims.
The icon reduced fans to tears when she sang her 1966 hit Both Sides Now while sitting in a gilded chair as she tapped a black cane on the floor – leaving one wowed concertgoer to tell us: "It does feel like a miracle she's up there again after all she's been through."