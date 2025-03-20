EXCLUSIVE: Joni Mitchell Facing Calls For Her to Be Cancelled Over 'Racism' — After Ultra-Woke Gen Z'ers Raked Up Old Snap of Music Icon Wearing Blackface... 50 YEARS Ago

Mitchell, 81 – best known for her association with California’s beatnik counterculture – used to dress up in blackface, complete with an Afro, a pimp suit and a wide mustache, in the mid-1970s and early 1980s.

Her now controversial alter-ego featured prominently on the cover of her 1977 album Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter.

Following a viral rendition of her song California by Amanda Seyfried, the Mamma Mia actress, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the artist’s controversial history is under the spotlight thanks to a younger generation of woke warrior music fans.

One social media user wrote on X: "Can I be the brave annoying Gen Z person and say yeah, I don’t care for her because she did black face."

A fellow social media user chipped in: "Just found out Joni Mitchell did blackface in the '80s during the era of my favorite album no one talk to me."

Another critic claimed she had a "problematic history," while others said she was now "being canceled on TikTok."