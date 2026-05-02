He's understood to be raging after a newly published biography alleged The Rolling Stones frontman, now 82, collapsed and had to be revived in a New York apartment.

Mick Jagger is said to be furious over claims he nearly died from heroin use in the 1970s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The account appears in The Rolling Stones: The Biography by Bob Spitz, drawing on recollections from record producer Marshall Chess.

Chess claimed the incident took place in 1976, when Jagger visited him late at night after a party while he was attempting to get clean.

According to the book, the pair went in search of drugs and encountered what is described as a "Buddhist heroin dealer he knew who was at the beck and call of New York junkies 24 hours a day."

Spitz writes: "Mick was out cold. Chess tried dragging him upright, even slapped him a couple of times, but – nothing."

He added Jagger's "lips were turning blue," prompting panic he was dead.

Chess is quoted as saying: "I didn't know what else to do. I was freaked. Mick Jagger's gonna die in my f------ apartment."