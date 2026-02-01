"It Was All a Lie": Marjorie Taylor Greene Trashes MAGA and Donald Trump After Quitting Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene just dropped a political bombshell, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In a scathing interview following her resignation from Congress, the former Georgia congresswoman called the MAGA movement "all a lie" and didn't hold back in taking aim at former President Donald Trump.

'A Big Lie'

Source: @KimIversen/YouTube In a new interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene called the MAGA movement a 'lie.'

Greene shared her thoughts about the president and MAGA in an interview with political commentator Kim Iversen on January 29. "MAGA is... I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people," Greene said. She said MAGA now 'serves the big donors that donate all the money' to Trump's PACs and his new 'big ballroom.' "Those are the people that get the special favors, the government contracts, they get the pardons," Greene added. "And it's the foreign countries that are running the show here. It's the major big corporations and what is best for the world. That's really what MAGA is."

Source: @KimIversen/YouTube She attacked Donald Trump for prioritizing donors over Americans.

'The Mask is Being Pulled Off'

Source: mega Greene accused Trump of ignoring what's happening in the USA and focusing on other countries.

Greene also accused Trump of putting more energy into what's happening in Iran than what's going on in the USA. "I'm sorry, we've got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota, can we not care about that?" she asked. Greene then shifted her fire to Israel, claiming Trump is obsessed with the country and indifferent to the Gazans killed in the conflict. "We're seeing war on behalf of Israel," Greene argued. "We're seeing the people in Gaza - innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered, so that they can build some new real estate development and money can pour in, and everyone can get rich there in 'New Gaza.'" She added: "We're seeing a whole plan play out, which is really a new world order, it's the new way of doing business. It's kind of like the Scooby Doo meme where they pull the mask off the bad guy. Well, the mask is being pulled off and 'Make America Great Again' isn't really about America or the American people."

'I Know the President'

Source: @KimIversen/YouTube The former congresswoman blamed Trump for failing to deliver on MAGA promises.

When Greene was asked how she thought the president 'fell into that trap' and became 'the leader of the swamp' who wants to go to war with Iran, she seemed at a loss for words. "Well, I question that myself. I know the president. I worked with him for quite a few years, traveled with him, campaigned with him, visited him, talked with him on the phone, text messages with him, I mean I know the president. I don't know. People always think 'Oh, it's his staff.' They want to blame everyone around him. There may be a point where people have to come to grips with this is Donald Trump," Greene explained. She went on: "He's pretty hard to tell what to do. Anybody who knows President Trump knows you can't push him around, you can't tell him what to do. He can be influenced by people, certain people do influence him, based on things they tell him, but is anybody really making him do these things? I think that's one question you can ask. Another [question] you could ask is what did that bullet in Butler, [Pennsylvania] do and what goes behind that, and what does that mean. Is it influencing specific decisions? I would imagine maybe."

Leaving Congress

Source: mega Greene left congress in January 2026.