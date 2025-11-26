EXCLUSIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Set for Big Payday After 'Carefully Structured Exit' from Congress — And Maybe a Move to 'The View'
Nov. 26 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't expected to be unemployed long, RadarOnline.com can report, after her resignation from Congress becomes official in January.
The Georgia representative is likely to be in demand for TV shows, podcasts, and other projects.
Greene's Next Move
On November 21, Greene shocked constituents when she announced she is resigning, amid butting heads with President Trump over Jeffrey Epstein.
Almost as soon as she shared her intention, one question for her took center stage: "What's next?" Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told RadarOnline.com the answer is anything Greene wants.
"I think she’s in the middle of planning a carefully structured exit and mapping her next chapter," Hurley said. "She will almost certainly stay in the conservative media ecosystem—whether that’s joining The View as the right-wing voice, launching a podcast, or accepting a role with Fox News or another conservative outlet."
Hurley said the one thing she won't be doing is renewing her rent in Washington.
"I doubt she will run for public office again in the near future, if ever," she explained. "I think she wants to minimize the flames of the MAGA backlash and reposition herself on her own terms."
Greene Set to Rake In the Green
Hurley said whatever she chooses, Greene is likely in for a big payday – as long as she stays "authentic" to herself and her brand.
"She has always championed constitutional rights and free speech, and I don’t think she needs to backpedal or apologize for her stances," Hurley explained to us. "Doubling down, while communicating more strategically, will help her maintain the loyal part of her base.
"Some MAGA voters will need time to regain trust, as Trump's endorsements carry enormous weight in that community. But I don’t believe she has done anything that requires rebuilding her core identity, just rebuilding certain relationships."
Enjoying 'The View'
So far, the lead contender for Greene seems to be The View, especially after her recent appearance on the ABC daytime talk show sparked intense internal discussion at the network about adding her conservative voice to the show's heavily liberal lineup.
According to multiple insiders, Greene's demeanor challenged long-held assumptions about how the controversial congresswoman would fare in front of a daytime television audience.
"She was steady and surprisingly controlled," a senior producer told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter on his substack, ShuterScoop. "None of us expected that."
Behind the scenes, some ABC insiders now believe Greene, 51, may have used the appearance to test whether she could transition into television. One staffer described the segment as unusually strategic.
"It felt like she came in with a plan. It was the closest thing to an audition we've ever seen from her."
Greene's 'Strategically Savvy' Move
Hurley called a move to The View "strategically savvy" for Greene.
"The View is overwhelmingly left-leaning, aside from one conservative host, and having MTG join would instantly make her the most outspoken right-wing voice on the panel," she told RadarOnline.com.
"From the show’s standpoint, adding a strong conservative presence could counter the long-standing criticism that the show is 'biased' or too quick to dogpile on minority viewpoints. Introducing a host with dramatically different opinions would not only diversify the conversations but also signal that the show is open to truly balanced dialogue," Hurley continued.
"For MTG, it would give her a massive national platform, soften her image by forcing her into daily unscripted conversations, and potentially draw conservative viewers who currently don’t feel represented on the show."