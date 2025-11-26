EXCLUSIVE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Set for Big Payday After 'Carefully Structured Exit' from Congress — And Maybe a Move to 'The View'

On November 21, Greene shocked constituents when she announced she is resigning, amid butting heads with President Trump over Jeffrey Epstein.

Almost as soon as she shared her intention, one question for her took center stage: "What's next?" Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told RadarOnline.com the answer is anything Greene wants.

"I think she’s in the middle of planning a carefully structured exit and mapping her next chapter," Hurley said. "She will almost certainly stay in the conservative media ecosystem—whether that’s joining The View as the right-wing voice, launching a podcast, or accepting a role with Fox News or another conservative outlet."

Hurley said the one thing she won't be doing is renewing her rent in Washington.

"I doubt she will run for public office again in the near future, if ever," she explained. "I think she wants to minimize the flames of the MAGA backlash and reposition herself on her own terms."