Marjorie Taylor Greene

ABC Considering Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'The View' in Stunning Fallout to Her Sensational Resignation From Congress

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Joy Behar
Source: @theview/x

Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced she is resigning amid butting heads with Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Nov. 22 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent appearance on ABC's The View has triggered intense internal discussion at the network, after executives and staffers were caught off guard by what they describe as a remarkably disciplined on-air performance, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to multiple insiders, Greene's demeanor challenged long-held assumptions about how the controversial former congresswoman would fare in front of a daytime television audience.

MTG on 'The View'

abc considering major taylor greene view resignation congress
Source: @theview/x

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently appeared on 'The View.'

According to Rob Shuter on his substack, ShuterScoop, one senior producer said the moment landed with surprising force inside the control room: "She was steady and surprisingly controlled. None of us expected that."

Another daytime executive reportedly echoed the sentiment, noting that real-time audience reaction shifted expectations across the network: "When the audience didn't boo, that changed the entire conversation about her."

Behind the scenes, some ABC insiders now believe Greene may have used the appearance to test whether she could transition into television. One staffer described the segment as unusually strategic: "It felt like she came in with a plan. It was the closest thing to an audition we've ever seen from her." However, the same insiders caution that Greene's ambitions may lie elsewhere.

A high-level source said, "She's looking at 2028. That ambition is real." At present, ABC executives are reviewing the segment, but no formal discussions about a role have begun. One insider summed up the mood: "She surprised everyone, and that alone changes things."

Greene Resigns from Congress

abc considering major taylor greene view resignation congress
Source: @theview/x

Joy Behar kicked off 'The View' by joking to Marjorie Taylor Greene, 'You're taking my job!'

Her appearance also deepened tensions with President Donald Trump, who had once been her closest political ally. After Greene repeatedly clashed with congressional Republicans during Trump's first year back in office, their relationship began to sour.

Trump publicly rebuked her decision to go on ABC program, posting on Truth Social: "She has gone Far Left, even doing The View."

Days later, Greene announced she would resign from Congress at the end of her term. "I'm going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead," she wrote on X. "I will be resigning from office with my last day being Jan. 5, 2026."

Greene's Political Journey

abc considering major taylor greene view resignation congress
Source: MEGA

The outspoken politician insisted she hasn't 'changed' and has always been 'America first.'

Greene's path to national prominence began north of Atlanta, where she grew up as the heiress to her family's construction company.

After graduating from South Forsyth High School and the University of Georgia, she married Perry Greene in 1995. The couple helped run the family business and raised three children before she became a local fitness figure, opening the gym CrossFit Passion in 2013.

Before entering politics, Greene worked as a blogger on American Truth Seekers, a site widely characterized as a conspiracy outlet, publishing headlines such as "MUST READ – Democratic Party Involved With Child Sex, Satanism, and The Occult."

She launched her political career during Trump's 2019 reelection campaign, ultimately winning Georgia's 14th District after former Rep. Tom Graves retired.

