ABC Considering Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'The View' in Stunning Fallout to Her Sensational Resignation From Congress

According to Rob Shuter on his substack, ShuterScoop, one senior producer said the moment landed with surprising force inside the control room: "She was steady and surprisingly controlled. None of us expected that."

Another daytime executive reportedly echoed the sentiment, noting that real-time audience reaction shifted expectations across the network: "When the audience didn't boo, that changed the entire conversation about her."

Behind the scenes, some ABC insiders now believe Greene may have used the appearance to test whether she could transition into television. One staffer described the segment as unusually strategic: "It felt like she came in with a plan. It was the closest thing to an audition we've ever seen from her." However, the same insiders caution that Greene's ambitions may lie elsewhere.

A high-level source said, "She's looking at 2028. That ambition is real." At present, ABC executives are reviewing the segment, but no formal discussions about a role have begun. One insider summed up the mood: "She surprised everyone, and that alone changes things."