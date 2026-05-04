Charlie Kirk Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Calls for New Sanctions in Bitter Clash With Prosecutors After 'Wrong Bullet' Theory Explodes

In their latest court filing in the never-ending legal battle, before Robinson has even entered a plea to the 2025 shooting, defense attorneys want a judge to step in and sanction their opposition for speaking to the media about the bullet theory.

However, the Utah County Attorney’s Office insists it was only correcting the defense's "mischaracterization of bullet evidence", which it argues fueled intense media coverage.

As Radar reported, Robinson’s defense attorneys argued the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."

But the state's attorneys fired back in a filing late last week, arguing the defense team wasn't being entirely forthcoming about the findings, and clarified the report actually states that the bullet jacket fragment "could not be identified or excluded" as having been fired from that rifle.