Charlie Kirk Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Calls for New Sanctions in Bitter Clash With Prosecutors After 'Wrong Bullet' Theory Explodes
May 4 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
Things are getting heated between the Utah County Attorney's Office and alleged Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, defense attorneys claim prosecutors went on a willful "media tour" after they claimed the bullet used to kill the conservative commentator did not match Robinson's rifle, while prosecutors insist they only spoke to the media to clean up the defense's mess.
Defense Calls for Sanctions
In their latest court filing in the never-ending legal battle, before Robinson has even entered a plea to the 2025 shooting, defense attorneys want a judge to step in and sanction their opposition for speaking to the media about the bullet theory.
However, the Utah County Attorney’s Office insists it was only correcting the defense's "mischaracterization of bullet evidence", which it argues fueled intense media coverage.
As Radar reported, Robinson’s defense attorneys argued the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."
But the state's attorneys fired back in a filing late last week, arguing the defense team wasn't being entirely forthcoming about the findings, and clarified the report actually states that the bullet jacket fragment "could not be identified or excluded" as having been fired from that rifle.
Prosecutors Clap Back
The defense team has now asked Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf to sanction Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard and Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray.
Ballard argued that prosecutors are allowed to respond to the defense’s "incomplete, and therefore misleading" motion, which they say led to critical news coverage questioning whether their case was flawed.
"In a murder case where a victim was killed by a single bullet, it is difficult to imagine publicity that would be more unduly prejudicial than false reports that the bullet recovered from the victim was proven to have not been fired from the defendant’s rifle," Ballard wrote.
The Defense Has Targeted Utah Lawyers Before
Of course, this isn't the first time Robinson's attorneys have tried to sanction prosecutors. After months of back-and-forth bickering between the two sides, Judge Graf in February rejected a request to disqualify the entire Utah County prosecutors' office after the adult child of one of the prosecutors attended the Turning Point USA event on September 10 at Utah Valley University and was in the audience when Kirk, 31, was shot and killed.
The 22-year-old's lawyers argued the particular prosecutor had an "emotional connection" to the case, and could "motivate" the state to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.
But in their official response, state lawyers said that was not true.
"(The attorney) has no personal conflict of interest because his (child) is neither a material witness nor a victim in the case," prosecutors argued. "In fact, nearly everything (the child) knows about the actual homicide is hearsay. And because Mr. (redacted) has no conflict of interest, the county attorney's office also has no conflict of interest requiring disqualification."
The Judge Sided with Prosecutors
Prosecutors defended that the 18-year-old was one of "thousands of other witnesses" and never saw the shooting. They pointed toward text messages exchanged between the lawyer father and his teenage daughter in the minutes after the shooting.
In frantic messages, the teen initially texted, "SOMEONE GOT SHOT," before reassuring family members, "I'm okay, everyone is going inside."
Prosecutors argued the texts showed the teen was confused and did not know the full story. That discredited the argument, they said, that she had direct involvement that could improperly influence prosecutorial decision-making – and Graf agreed.